Summit on Gaza in Sharm El-Sheikh Is Important Moment for the Palestinian Issue - Abbas
Summit on Gaza in Sharm El-Sheikh Is Important Moment for the Palestinian Issue - Abbas
The summit on the Gaza Strip in Sharm El-Sheikh was very important for the Palestinian issue, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik on Monday.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani signed the Gaza peace deal.
Summit on Gaza in Sharm El-Sheikh is an important moment for the Palestinian issue - Abbas
mahmud abbas, palestine peace, two-state solution, gaza summit, abbas in egypt, trump peace in gaza
mahmud abbas, palestine peace, two-state solution, gaza summit, abbas in egypt, trump peace in gaza

Summit on Gaza in Sharm El-Sheikh Is Important Moment for the Palestinian Issue - Abbas

03:16 GMT 14.10.2025 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 14.10.2025)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
The summit on the Gaza Strip in Sharm El-Sheikh was very important for the Palestinian issue, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik on Monday.
World
US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye Sign Document on Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Yesterday, 16:47 GMT
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani signed the Gaza peace deal.
