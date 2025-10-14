https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/summit-on-gaza-in-sharm-el-sheikh-is-important-moment-for-the-palestinian-issue---abbas-1122956651.html
Summit on Gaza in Sharm El-Sheikh Is Important Moment for the Palestinian Issue - Abbas
Summit on Gaza in Sharm El-Sheikh Is Important Moment for the Palestinian Issue - Abbas
The summit on the Gaza Strip in Sharm El-Sheikh was very important for the Palestinian issue, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik on Monday.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani signed the Gaza peace deal.
The summit on the Gaza Strip in Sharm El-Sheikh was very important for the Palestinian issue, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik on Monday.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani signed the Gaza peace deal.