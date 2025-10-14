https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/summit-on-gaza-in-sharm-el-sheikh-is-important-moment-for-the-palestinian-issue---abbas-1122956651.html

Summit on Gaza in Sharm El-Sheikh Is Important Moment for the Palestinian Issue - Abbas

The summit on the Gaza Strip in Sharm El-Sheikh was very important for the Palestinian issue, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani signed the Gaza peace deal.

