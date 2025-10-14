https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/us-envoy-to-nato-expects-big-announcements-for-ukraine-weapons-on-wednesday-1122960947.html

US Envoy to NATO Expects 'Big Announcements' for Ukraine Weapons on Wednesday

Sputnik International

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday that European countries will make new major commitments on October 15 to boost funding for arms supplies to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

The purchases are being made under the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) procurement program, which enables Kiev to buy weapons from the United States using funds provided by European countries. PURL is "operating smoothly and efficiently now," he added, according to the news outlet. On Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that since the allies met in The Hague in June, they have purchased $2 billion worth of military equipment from the United States to help Ukraine meet its defense needs. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine are hindering the peace process in Ukraine and getting NATO allies directly involved in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

