https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/us-military-targets-narcotrafficking-vessel-near-venezuela---trump-1122961085.html
US Military Targets 'Narcotrafficking' Vessel Near Venezuela - Trump
US Military Targets 'Narcotrafficking' Vessel Near Venezuela - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had permitted US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to strike a vessel allegedly tied to narcotics trafficking off the coast of Venezuela, which resulted in 6 deaths.
2025-10-14T18:31+0000
2025-10-14T18:31+0000
2025-10-14T18:31+0000
americas
us
venezuela
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619096_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1553489a136c8d77a2c945012027606f.jpg
"Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The vessel was transiting along a known drug trafficking route, and six people were killed in the strike, while none of the US military personnel were injured, Trump added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/venezuela-launches-comprehensive-military-drills-amid-escalating-tensions-with-us-1122927151.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619096_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_109e678459f87f151b24d4048381d4a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us caribbean strikes, us venezuela tensions
us caribbean strikes, us venezuela tensions
US Military Targets 'Narcotrafficking' Vessel Near Venezuela - Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had permitted US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to strike a vessel allegedly tied to narcotics trafficking off the coast of Venezuela, which resulted in 6 deaths.
"Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The vessel was transiting along a known drug trafficking route, and six people were killed in the strike, while none of the US military personnel were injured, Trump added.