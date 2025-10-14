https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/us-military-targets-narcotrafficking-vessel-near-venezuela---trump-1122961085.html

US Military Targets 'Narcotrafficking' Vessel Near Venezuela - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had permitted US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to strike a vessel allegedly tied to narcotics trafficking off the coast of Venezuela, which resulted in 6 deaths.

"Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The vessel was transiting along a known drug trafficking route, and six people were killed in the strike, while none of the US military personnel were injured, Trump added.

