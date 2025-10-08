https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/venezuela-launches-comprehensive-military-drills-amid-escalating-tensions-with-us-1122927151.html

Venezuela Launches Comprehensive Military Drills Amid Escalating Tensions With US

Venezuela launched comprehensive military drills on Wednesday that involve military and civilian personnel, President Nicolas Maduro said, as tensions with the United States over the deployment of US warships off the South American nation's shores continued to escalate.

"At midnight on October 8, 2025, an exercise began to practice simultaneous comprehensive activation of all defense, resistance and offensive scenarios in the La Guaira and Carabobo complex defense zones," Maduro said on Telegram. Venezuelan militia forces joined the military under a new model of training, which will be gradually improved to protect the country's peace, sovereignty and future. The national plan involves strengthening territorial defense forces and countering external threats. On August 19, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, without ruling out the possibility of a military operation in Venezuela. The statement was made following reports that Washington was deploying over 4,000 Marines and sailors, as well as several military vessels to the waters off Latin America and the Caribbean under the pretext of countering drug cartels. The New York Times reported on Monday that Trump had recently told his special envoy, Richard Grenell, to call off diplomatic contacts with President Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials, which had been underway since February.

