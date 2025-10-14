https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/venezuela-shifts-diplomatic-focus-closes-western-embassies-opens-in-africa-1122956770.html

Venezuela Shifts Diplomatic Focus: Closes Western Embassies, Opens in Africa

Venezuela Shifts Diplomatic Focus: Closes Western Embassies, Opens in Africa

Venezuela has decided to close its embassies in Norway and Australia as part of the first phase of a major reorganization of its foreign service, the country’s government said.

"As part of the strategic redistribution of resources, the decision has been made to close the embassies in the Kingdom of Norway and Australia," the government said in a statement, published by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Monday. The goal of the restructuring of Venezuela's foreign service is to optimize state resources and redefine the diplomatic presence "to strengthen alliances with the Global South, promote solidarity among peoples, and cooperate in strategic areas for mutual development," the statement read. Simultaneously, the Venezuelan government announced its decision to open new embassies in Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso, the statement said, adding that the missions will serve as platforms for cooperation in agriculture, energy, education, mining, and other areas.

