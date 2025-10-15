International
Energy Investment Needed Consistently, Sending Conflicting Signals Unacceptable - OPEC Head
Energy investment is needed consistently and on a permanent basis, so sending conflicting signals and changing policy every year is unacceptable, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday.
According to OPEC forecasts, the world will need around 23% more energy by 2050 than it does now to, with that, of course, oil will definitely continue to play a significant role, still maintaining 30% of the global energy mix in 2050, he said. "We will need more investments in energy overall, and this is our message in OPEC, despite all the so-called turbulence that we see in the world, we stay focused on the solid facts on the ground and the data that provides us to one clear message and the importance of having a stable and consistent message for our business and energy. You cannot have flip flopping messages ... and U turns year after year, as some are doing. We have to be consistent," Haitham Al Ghais said at the Russian Energy Week.
10:23 GMT 15.10.2025
OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais attends the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow. October 15, 2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Energy investment is needed consistently and on a permanent basis, so sending conflicting signals and changing policy every year is unacceptable, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday.
According to OPEC forecasts, the world will need around 23% more energy by 2050 than it does now to, with that, of course, oil will definitely continue to play a significant role, still maintaining 30% of the global energy mix in 2050, he said.
"We will need more investments in energy overall, and this is our message in OPEC, despite all the so-called turbulence that we see in the world, we stay focused on the solid facts on the ground and the data that provides us to one clear message and the importance of having a stable and consistent message for our business and energy. You cannot have flip flopping messages ... and U turns year after year, as some are doing. We have to be consistent," Haitham Al Ghais said at the Russian Energy Week.
World
World
Russian Energy Week 2025 Opens in Moscow With President Putin Participating
06:38 GMT
