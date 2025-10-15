https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russian-energy-week-2025-opens-in-moscow-with-president-putin-participating--1122962419.html
Russian Energy Week 2025 Opens in Moscow With President Putin Participating
Russian Energy Week 2025 Opens in Moscow With President Putin Participating
The Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) will take place from October 15 to 17 in Moscow, serving as one of the world's leading platforms for dialogue
Notable international participants include: Featuring over 70 sessions and discussions, REW 2025 will center on multilateral cooperation in energy and explore Russia’s role in the evolving multipolar energy landscape. Sputnik serves as the forum’s official media partner. Follow for exclusive coverage, expert commentary, and interviews directly from the event!
The Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) will take place from October 15 to 17 in Moscow, serving as one of the world’s leading platforms for dialogue on the future of global energy and fuel industries.
Notable international participants include:
Kim Yu Il, Minister of Electric Power Industry of North Korea;
Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary;
Abdul Latif Mansour, Minister of Energy and Water of Afghanistan;
Delcy Rodríguez, Vice President and Minister of Petroleum of Venezuela (joining via video link).
Featuring over 70 sessions and discussions, REW 2025 will center on multilateral cooperation in energy and explore Russia’s role in the evolving multipolar energy landscape.
Sputnik serves as the forum’s official media partner. Follow for exclusive coverage, expert commentary, and interviews directly from the event!