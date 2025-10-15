https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/nato-will-not-shoot-down-military-jets-over-airspace-if-no-direct-threat---rutte-1122965686.html
NATO Will Not Shoot Down Military Jets Over Airspace If No Direct Threat - Rutte
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will not shoot down military aircraft in its airspace, if they do not pose a direct threat, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.
"We are not going to take down an airplane in NATO airspace, if it does not pose a threat," Rutte told a press conference after the NATO defense ministerial meeting in Brussels.
He also claimed that NATO will implement a number of additional counter drone measures.
"We also discussed our deterrence and defense posture and some of the ways in which we are innovating to deal with new challenges, including those posed by drones," Rutte said. "As result, NATO will implement a number of additional counter drone measures that will built on and accelerate our ability to counter drones."