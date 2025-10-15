https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/nato-will-not-shoot-down-military-jets-over-airspace-if-no-direct-threat---rutte-1122965686.html

NATO Will Not Shoot Down Military Jets Over Airspace If No Direct Threat - Rutte

NATO Will Not Shoot Down Military Jets Over Airspace If No Direct Threat - Rutte

Sputnik International

NATO will not shoot down military aircraft in its airspace, if they do not pose a direct threat, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

2025-10-15T13:46+0000

2025-10-15T13:46+0000

2025-10-15T13:46+0000

world

mark rutte

nato

aircraft

drones

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122474938_0:10:3072:1738_1920x0_80_0_0_340c6647b0f3b2fe558e805133852d92.jpg

"We are not going to take down an airplane in NATO airspace, if it does not pose a threat," Rutte told a press conference after the NATO defense ministerial meeting in Brussels.He also claimed that NATO will implement a number of additional counter drone measures."We also discussed our deterrence and defense posture and some of the ways in which we are innovating to deal with new challenges, including those posed by drones," Rutte said. "As result, NATO will implement a number of additional counter drone measures that will built on and accelerate our ability to counter drones."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/lavrov-russia-has-no-plans-to-attack-nato-but-will-repulse-any-aggression-decisively-1122876855.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mark rutte statement, nato shooting down aircraft, nato drone countermeasures