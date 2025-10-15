https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/new-syrian-leaders-may-see-russia-as-defense-against-us--israeli-predations-1122966919.html

New Syrian Leaders May See Russia as Defense Against US & Israeli Predations

The new Syrian government’s decision to pursue cordial relations and cooperation with Russia is a pragmatic move, says Amb. Marco Carnelos, former Middle East adviser to Italy’s prime ministers Romano Prodi and Silvio Berlusconi.

Rather than “tie itself too much with the Western powers,” the Syrian leadership would likely prefer instead to “have its hands as free as possible.”In other words, a Russian military presence could be a factor of deterrence and by default promote more stability.As the US global hegemony ends and the world becomes multipolar, Syria might prefer to adapt to these changes rather than blindly throw in its lot with the crumbling West.While it may be too early to describe the current relations between Russia and Syria as a “renewed alliance,” Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s visit to Moscow “might be the first step in re-launching this cooperation.”

