https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/new-syrian-leaders-may-see-russia-as-defense-against-us--israeli-predations-1122966919.html
New Syrian Leaders May See Russia as Defense Against US & Israeli Predations
New Syrian Leaders May See Russia as Defense Against US & Israeli Predations
Sputnik International
The new Syrian government’s decision to pursue cordial relations and cooperation with Russia is a pragmatic move, says Amb. Marco Carnelos, former Middle East adviser to Italy’s prime ministers Romano Prodi and Silvio Berlusconi.
2025-10-15T16:17+0000
2025-10-15T16:17+0000
2025-10-15T16:17+0000
analysis
russia
syria
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0f/1122966492_0:99:3136:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_a646fed253bba5c2239aee560cf23609.jpg
Rather than “tie itself too much with the Western powers,” the Syrian leadership would likely prefer instead to “have its hands as free as possible.”In other words, a Russian military presence could be a factor of deterrence and by default promote more stability.As the US global hegemony ends and the world becomes multipolar, Syria might prefer to adapt to these changes rather than blindly throw in its lot with the crumbling West.While it may be too early to describe the current relations between Russia and Syria as a “renewed alliance,” Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s visit to Moscow “might be the first step in re-launching this cooperation.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russia-syria-have-special-relationship-for-many-decades---putin-1122964699.html
russia
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0f/1122966492_58:0:2789:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3bb5a5669e10234a0eaa9fafc0fd0b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, syria, russia-syria bilateral relations, ahmed al-sharaa, vladimir putin
russia, syria, russia-syria bilateral relations, ahmed al-sharaa, vladimir putin
New Syrian Leaders May See Russia as Defense Against US & Israeli Predations
The new Syrian government’s decision to pursue cordial relations and cooperation with Russia is a pragmatic move, says Amb. Marco Carnelos, former Middle East adviser to Italy’s prime ministers Romano Prodi and Silvio Berlusconi.
Rather than “tie itself too much with the Western powers,” the Syrian leadership would likely prefer instead to “have its hands as free as possible.”
“The US and Israel might think twice before acting recklessly in the area because of Russian bases,” Carnelos explains to Sputnik.
In other words, a Russian military presence could be a factor of deterrence and by default promote more stability.
As the US global hegemony ends and the world becomes multipolar, Syria might prefer to adapt to these changes rather than blindly throw in its lot with the crumbling West.
While it may be too early to describe the current relations between Russia and Syria as a “renewed alliance,” Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s visit to Moscow “might be the first step in re-launching this cooperation.”