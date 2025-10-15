https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russia-syria-have-special-relationship-for-many-decades---putin-1122964699.html

Russia, Syria Have Special Relationship for Many Decades - Putin

Russia, Syria Have Special Relationship for Many Decades - Putin

Russia and Syria have had a special relationship for many decades, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Our countries have developed special relations over many decades," Putin said at the Russian-Syrian talks, adding that he is happy to see Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow. The relations between the two countries have always been exceptionally friendly, Putin added. Russia is ready to hold regular consultations with Syria through the Foreign Ministry, Putin said.Putin also called the parliamentary elections in Syria a great success, adding that this will strengthen ties between all political forces."Parliamentary elections were held just recently, on October 5, I believe. I believe this is a great success for you, as it leads to the consolidation of society. And despite the fact that Syria is currently going through difficult times, this will nevertheless strengthen ties and interaction between all political forces in Syria," Putin said.Syria Will Try to Restart Relations With RussiaSyria will try to relaunch complex of relations with Russia, Syria's transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said in turn, noting the importance of maintaining stability in the Middle East.Russia and Syria are linked by significant bridges of cooperation, including material ones, the leader said.Al-Sharaa also thanked Putin for the reception in Moscow, calling his visit serious.

