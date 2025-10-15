https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russia-syria-have-special-relationship-for-many-decades---putin-1122964699.html
Russia, Syria Have Special Relationship for Many Decades - Putin
Russia, Syria Have Special Relationship for Many Decades - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia and Syria have had a special relationship for many decades, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2025-10-15T11:30+0000
2025-10-15T11:30+0000
2025-10-15T11:33+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
syria
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0f/1122964537_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_73421142a0fc5fac026e45b5b8e3977f.jpg
"Our countries have developed special relations over many decades," Putin said at the Russian-Syrian talks, adding that he is happy to see Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow. The relations between the two countries have always been exceptionally friendly, Putin added. Russia is ready to hold regular consultations with Syria through the Foreign Ministry, Putin said.Putin also called the parliamentary elections in Syria a great success, adding that this will strengthen ties between all political forces."Parliamentary elections were held just recently, on October 5, I believe. I believe this is a great success for you, as it leads to the consolidation of society. And despite the fact that Syria is currently going through difficult times, this will nevertheless strengthen ties and interaction between all political forces in Syria," Putin said.Syria Will Try to Restart Relations With RussiaSyria will try to relaunch complex of relations with Russia, Syria's transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said in turn, noting the importance of maintaining stability in the Middle East.Russia and Syria are linked by significant bridges of cooperation, including material ones, the leader said.Al-Sharaa also thanked Putin for the reception in Moscow, calling his visit serious.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russian-military-bases-in-syria-likely-to-be-discussed-during-putinal-sharaa-talks---kremlin-1122963558.html
russia
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0f/1122964537_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd7f539677ebffae463454b47f2dec9b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, syria, vladimir putin, ahmed al-sharaa, moscow talks, russian-syrian relations, bilateral relations, friendly relations, diplomatic meeting, kremlin, russian foreign ministry, long-term partnership, middle east stability, russian diplomacy, syrian cooperation, transitional president, putin statement, international relations, regional stability
russia, syria, vladimir putin, ahmed al-sharaa, moscow talks, russian-syrian relations, bilateral relations, friendly relations, diplomatic meeting, kremlin, russian foreign ministry, long-term partnership, middle east stability, russian diplomacy, syrian cooperation, transitional president, putin statement, international relations, regional stability
Russia, Syria Have Special Relationship for Many Decades - Putin
11:30 GMT 15.10.2025 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 15.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Syria have had a special relationship for many decades, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Our countries have developed special relations over many decades," Putin said at the Russian-Syrian talks, adding that he is happy to see Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow.
The relations between the two countries have always been exceptionally friendly, Putin added.
"In Russia, we have never had any relations with regard to Syria related to our political situation or special interests. Throughout all these decades, we have always been guided by one thing — the interests of the Syrian people," Putin said.
Russia is ready to hold regular consultations with Syria through the Foreign Ministry, Putin said.
Putin also called the parliamentary elections in Syria a great success, adding that this will strengthen ties between all political forces.
"Parliamentary elections were held just recently, on October 5, I believe. I believe this is a great success for you, as it leads to the consolidation of society. And despite the fact that Syria is currently going through difficult times, this will nevertheless strengthen ties and interaction between all political forces in Syria," Putin said.
Syria Will Try to Restart Relations With Russia
Syria will try to relaunch complex of relations with Russia, Syria's transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said in turn, noting the importance of maintaining stability in the Middle East.
"We will try to reset our relationship and introduce you, among other things, to the new Syria. The most important thing now, of course, is stability — stability both in the country and in the region as a whole," al-Sharaa said.
Russia and Syria are linked by significant bridges of cooperation, including material ones, the leader said.
Al-Sharaa also thanked Putin for the reception in Moscow, calling his visit serious.