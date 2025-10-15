https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/rising-geopolitical-tensions-driving-transformation-in-energy-market-novak-1122963343.html

Rising Geopolitical Tensions Driving Transformation in Energy Market - Novak

Rising geopolitical tensions, sanctions and trade wars are giving a powerful impetus to the transformation of the global energy market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"It is important to note that we all see this: the growth of geopolitical tensions, sanctions pressure, trade wars — all this increases the risks of energy supply, in addition to what I said from an investment point of view, this is a powerful impetus for the transformation of the global energy market," Novak said at the Russian Energy Week.Russian Gas Supplies to Europe HalvedGas supplies to Europe from Russia have halved, while Russia occupies about 19% of the EU market, Novak said."Today, we have actually seen a decrease in gas supplies. While Russian gas previously accounted for approximately 44% of Europe's energy balance, today it remains at approximately 19% of total imports. That is a halving. Nevertheless, Russian gas supplies are continuing," Novak said.Russia has always agreed to additional gas supplies to Europe to cover its needs in the autumn-winter period, even if it was economically unprofitable, the official said.Russia's Energy Sector Reorientation is Not Forced"Regarding Russia's reorientation toward the East, I would say that this is not simply a necessary step today. It is actually Russia's strategy, and it was defined by Russian President [Vladimir Putin] long ago. We understand perfectly well that the centers of economic growth today are the countries of Asia," Novak said.Russian Economy in Temporary, Managed Slowdown"Today we are in a temporary and controlled slowdown to curb inflation, but this is a normal process," Novak said at the Russian Energy Week.At the same time, the official expressed confidence that the country will achieve sustainable economic growth rates no lower than the global average in the near future.Global Oil Demand Growth Will Be Same as Last Year"We are also seeing an increase in demand for oil ... we estimate that oil consumption will continue to grow. Last year, it increased by approximately 1.3 million barrels, and we expect roughly the same figures this year," Novak said at the Russian Energy Week forum.Global oil consumption will continue to grow, despite predictions that it will peak in the near future, the official added.Russia Has No Plans to Revise OPEC+ Oil Overproduction Compensation Schedule"We are working according to the schedule that has already been approved and submitted to the OPEC Secretariat. We do not plan to revise it," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.Russia is offsetting some of its oil production overhang within OPEC+ and increasing production, but this is a slow process, the official said, when asked why Russia is slowly increasing oil production, adding that the country has potential to further increase oil output.Additionally, the official said that the current global oil prices reflect the existing balance of supply and demand in the market.

