https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russia-developing-closed-cycle-npp-would-be-huge-breakthrough-nobel-prize-laureate-1122967350.html

Russia Developing Closed-Cycle NPP Would Be 'Huge Breakthrough' - Nobel Prize Laureate

Russia Developing Closed-Cycle NPP Would Be 'Huge Breakthrough' - Nobel Prize Laureate

Sputnik International

If Russia successfully develops a closed-fuel-cycle nuclear power plant, it would be a huge breakthrough and a great contribution for global energy, Dr. Rae Kwon Chung, a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the Chair of the Global Energy Prize International Award Committee, told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

2025-10-15T17:48+0000

2025-10-15T17:48+0000

2025-10-15T17:48+0000

world

russia

russian energy week

nuclear power plant

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_0:237:3143:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f101eaa932de879a65bd9e2c94b3f527.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in September that the country would be constructing the world's first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle in the Tomsk Region, with the launch date set for 2030. At the same time, he voiced his concerns about the complexity of the project's implementation since it has never been done before. "I think there is one very important technological hurdle that all the countries around the world are trying to make a breakthrough on. So if Russia can do that, it will be a huge contribution," Dr. Chung added. During the announcement, Putin also said that the planned construction of the closed fuel cycle reactor is, in the full sense, a revolutionary development of Russian scientists and engineers. Such a mechanism will make it possible in the future to almost completely solve the problems of accumulation of radioactive waste and, most importantly, to remove the issue of uranium security, according to the president. RIA Novosti is an information partner of the 2025 Russian Energy Week, which is taking place in Moscow from October 15-17.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/rising-geopolitical-tensions-driving-transformation-in-energy-market-novak-1122963343.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia nuclear power plant, closed fuel cycle nuclear reactor