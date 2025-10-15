https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russian-military-bases-in-syria-likely-to-be-discussed-during-putinal-sharaa-talks---kremlin-1122963558.html

Russian Military Bases in Syria Likely to Be Discussed During Putin–al-Sharaa Talks - Kremlin

Russian Military Bases in Syria Likely to Be Discussed During Putin–al-Sharaa Talks - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks today with his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa, who is on a working visit to Russia. The talks will be held... 15.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-15T09:59+0000

2025-10-15T09:59+0000

2025-10-15T10:07+0000

russia

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

syria

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114064503_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_625957493842a1cbb69aea4f07f810ac.jpg

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the first contacts between Russia and Syria at the highest level an important event.“It’s an important day for Russian-Syrian relations — the first in-person contacts at the highest level after the change of power in the Syrian Arab Republic,” Peskov told reporters.He added that the issue of Russian military bases in Syria will likely be raised during the talks between Presidents Putin and al-Sharaa.Earlier on Wednesday, al-Sharaa arrived in Moscow, where his meeting with Putin is scheduled to take place.“No, a press conference is not planned following the talks,” Peskov told reporters.Earlier, the Kremlin press service announced that the meeting between Putin and al-Sharaa would take place on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-deeply-concerned-about-new-wave-of-violence-in-syria---foreign-ministry-1122451593.html

syria

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, syria, russia