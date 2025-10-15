Russian Military Bases in Syria Likely to Be Discussed During Putin–al-Sharaa Talks - Kremlin

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russian-military-bases-in-syria-likely-to-be-discussed-during-putinal-sharaa-talks---kremlin-1122963558.html
09:59 GMT 15.10.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks today with his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa, who is on a working visit to Russia. The talks will be held in the format of a working breakfast.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the first contacts between Russia and Syria at the highest level an important event.
“It’s an important day for Russian-Syrian relations — the first in-person contacts at the highest level after the change of power in the Syrian Arab Republic,” Peskov told reporters.
He added that the issue of Russian military bases in Syria will likely be raised during the talks between Presidents Putin and al-Sharaa.
“Obviously, this topic will be touched upon during the conversation with the president. Yes, it can be expected,” Peskov said.
Earlier on Wednesday, al-Sharaa arrived in Moscow, where his meeting with Putin is scheduled to take place.
“No, a press conference is not planned following the talks,” Peskov told reporters.
Earlier, the Kremlin press service announced that the meeting between Putin and al-Sharaa would take place on Wednesday.