Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in Donetsk Region
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novopavlovka (Novopavlivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The units of the Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said. The Russian forces also took control of the Alexeyevka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk) region, the ministry added.Furthermore, the Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated more than 460 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day."The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 460 servicepeople, two Kozak armored vehicles, five vehicles, and two field artillery pieces," the ministry said.Russia's Zapad group has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Vostok group of forces eliminated up to 900 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, the statement read.
2025
Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in Donetsk Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The units of the Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.
The Russian forces also took control of the Alexeyevka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk) region, the ministry added.
Furthermore, the Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated more than 460 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 460 servicepeople, two Kozak armored vehicles, five vehicles, and two field artillery pieces," the ministry said.
Russia's Zapad group has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Vostok group of forces eliminated up to 900 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, the statement read.
