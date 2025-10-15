https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russian-forces-liberate-novopavlovka-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1122963018.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in Donetsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in Donetsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novopavlovka (Novopavlivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2025-10-15T09:53+0000
2025-10-15T09:53+0000
2025-10-15T09:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk region
dnepropetrovsk
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116310767_0:177:3012:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_7e402ca34a59737c4fd84bffba68fc32.jpg
"The units of the Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said. The Russian forces also took control of the Alexeyevka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk) region, the ministry added.Furthermore, the Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated more than 460 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day."The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 460 servicepeople, two Kozak armored vehicles, five vehicles, and two field artillery pieces," the ministry said.Russia's Zapad group has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Vostok group of forces eliminated up to 900 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/russian-forces-liberate-balagan-settlement-in-dpr-1122957748.html
russia
donetsk region
dnepropetrovsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116310767_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_832f125b63212ff015e6627eb2c75608.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, russian armed forces, novopavlovka, novopavlivka, donetsk people’s republic, dpr, russian defense ministry, center group of forces, alexeyevka, oleksiivka, dnepropetrovsk region, dnipropetrovsk, ukraine conflict, russian military operations, liberated settlement, russian forces, defense ministry statement
russia, russian armed forces, novopavlovka, novopavlivka, donetsk people’s republic, dpr, russian defense ministry, center group of forces, alexeyevka, oleksiivka, dnepropetrovsk region, dnipropetrovsk, ukraine conflict, russian military operations, liberated settlement, russian forces, defense ministry statement
Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in Donetsk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The units of the Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.
The Russian forces also took control of the Alexeyevka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk) region, the ministry added.
Furthermore, the Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated more than 460 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 460 servicepeople, two Kozak armored vehicles, five vehicles, and two field artillery pieces," the ministry said.
Russia's Zapad group has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Vostok group of forces eliminated up to 900 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, the statement read.