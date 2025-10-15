International
Hungary will not allow anyone to dictate where Budapest can purchase energy resources, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"We [Hungary] will not let anyone to put pressure on us to the side against our safety of supply. Currently, with our national energy mix, we are safe," Szijjarto said during a session at the Russian Energy Week. The foreign minister said he considered calls from the European Union for Budapest to abandon energy resources from Russia to be "insane," as this contradicts the idea of diversification. "How can you call cutting yourself for one source as a diversification? … How can you consider having one pipeline than two safer? This is insane, this is a scandal," he said. Druzhba Pipeline Oil Supplies to Hungary This Year at Approximately 5Mln TonnesCurrently the volume of supplies is 3.6 million tonnes and by the end of the year it is expected to amount to 5 million tonnes, Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.Hungarian MOL to Continue to Increase Oil Exports to SerbiaMOL has increased the volume of oil supplies to Serbia, which may be useful, but it cannot supply the required volumes alone, Szijjarto remarked.Hungary to Speak Against Termination of Russian Energy Supplies EU MeetingHungary will oppose the RePowerEU plan at the meeting of energy ministers on Monday, he stated.Tomahawk Missiles to Kiev Are New Risk of EscalationA possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev can create new risk of escalation, Szijjarto said, adding that Hungary understands that every day that the war continues it creates a risk of a huge escalation.He also expressed hope for the settlement of Ukraine conflict, adding that he sees such an opportunity with US President Donald Trump.
Szijjarto Says Hungary Will Not Allow Anyone to Dictate on Energy Resource Purchases

10:42 GMT 15.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary will not allow anyone to dictate where Budapest can purchase energy resources, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"We [Hungary] will not let anyone to put pressure on us to the side against our safety of supply. Currently, with our national energy mix, we are safe," Szijjarto said during a session at the Russian Energy Week.
The foreign minister said he considered calls from the European Union for Budapest to abandon energy resources from Russia to be "insane," as this contradicts the idea of diversification.
"How can you call cutting yourself for one source as a diversification? … How can you consider having one pipeline than two safer? This is insane, this is a scandal," he said.

Druzhba Pipeline Oil Supplies to Hungary This Year at Approximately 5Mln Tonnes

Currently the volume of supplies is 3.6 million tonnes and by the end of the year it is expected to amount to 5 million tonnes, Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

Hungarian MOL to Continue to Increase Oil Exports to Serbia

MOL has increased the volume of oil supplies to Serbia, which may be useful, but it cannot supply the required volumes alone, Szijjarto remarked.
Hungary to Speak Against Termination of Russian Energy Supplies EU Meeting

Hungary will oppose the RePowerEU plan at the meeting of energy ministers on Monday, he stated.

Tomahawk Missiles to Kiev Are New Risk of Escalation

A possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev can create new risk of escalation, Szijjarto said, adding that Hungary understands that every day that the war continues it creates a risk of a huge escalation.
He also expressed hope for the settlement of Ukraine conflict, adding that he sees such an opportunity with US President Donald Trump.
