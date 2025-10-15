https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/trump-posthumously-awards-conservative-activist-kirk-with-presidential-medal-of-freedom-1122962014.html

Trump Posthumously Awards Conservative Activist Kirk With Presidential Medal of Freedom

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has honored conservative activist Charlie Kirk posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump also issued a proclamation designating October 14, 2025 - Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday - as a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.” Trump noted in the document that the nation honors Kirk’s legacy as a father, husband, Christian martyr, and conservative leader, offering condolences to his family and pledging to uphold the values for which he died. “As we mourn this extraordinary loss, my Administration will continue to do everything in its power to end this devastating wave of political violence,” he said. “In Charlie's absence, we are now tasked with continuing his mission of giving voice to our cherished American ideals with confidence and clarity. Like him, we must not flinch in the face of darkness and hostility - and we must never waver in speaking the truth with joyful and steadfast resolve.”

