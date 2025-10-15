https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/trump-posthumously-awards-conservative-activist-kirk-with-presidential-medal-of-freedom-1122962014.html
Trump Posthumously Awards Conservative Activist Kirk With Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trump Posthumously Awards Conservative Activist Kirk With Presidential Medal of Freedom
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has honored conservative activist Charlie Kirk posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
2025-10-15T03:17+0000
2025-10-15T03:17+0000
2025-10-15T04:17+0000
americas
charlie kirk
donald trump
medal
assassination
murder
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0f/1122961856_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b6b665044aed3647ea4ef6de15b66d8.jpg
Trump also issued a proclamation designating October 14, 2025 - Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday - as a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.” Trump noted in the document that the nation honors Kirk’s legacy as a father, husband, Christian martyr, and conservative leader, offering condolences to his family and pledging to uphold the values for which he died. “As we mourn this extraordinary loss, my Administration will continue to do everything in its power to end this devastating wave of political violence,” he said. “In Charlie's absence, we are now tasked with continuing his mission of giving voice to our cherished American ideals with confidence and clarity. Like him, we must not flinch in the face of darkness and hostility - and we must never waver in speaking the truth with joyful and steadfast resolve.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/many-people-could-have-been-involved-in-helping-killer-of-activist-kirk---vance--1122805482.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0f/1122961856_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2feee76229555de059bd8b9a827f2ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
charlie kirk, charlie kirk medal of freedom, erika kirk medal, charlie kirk birthday, trump on charlie kirk
charlie kirk, charlie kirk medal of freedom, erika kirk medal, charlie kirk birthday, trump on charlie kirk
Trump Posthumously Awards Conservative Activist Kirk With Presidential Medal of Freedom
03:17 GMT 15.10.2025 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 15.10.2025)
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has honored conservative activist Charlie Kirk posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
“He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America,” Trump said during the ceremony. “He loved this country, and that's why this afternoon, it's my privilege to posthumously award Charles James Kirk our nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”
Trump also issued a proclamation designating October 14, 2025 - Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday - as a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.”
Trump noted in the document that the nation honors Kirk’s legacy as a father, husband, Christian martyr, and conservative leader, offering condolences to his family and pledging to uphold the values for which he died.
“As we mourn this extraordinary loss, my Administration will continue to do everything in its power to end this devastating wave of political violence,” he said. “In Charlie's absence, we are now tasked with continuing his mission of giving voice to our cherished American ideals with confidence and clarity. Like him, we must not flinch in the face of darkness and hostility - and we must never waver in speaking the truth with joyful and steadfast resolve.”