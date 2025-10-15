https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/trump-xi-meeting-at-apec-summit-still-on-schedule-1122961546.html
Trump-Xi Meeting at APEC Summit Still on Schedule
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping remains on track, despite Trump's earlier threat to cancel it in response to Beijing's new export controls, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday.
"Right now, there is a plan, there's a scheduled time for that [Trump-Xi meeting]," Greer told CNBC. On Friday, Trump said that, due to the new export controls introduced by China, there appeared to be "no reason" to meet with President Xi at the upcoming APEC summit. The two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which will take place from October 31-November 1.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping remains on track, despite Trump's earlier threat to cancel it in response to Beijing's new export controls, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday.
"Right now, there is a plan, there's a scheduled time for that [Trump-Xi meeting]," Greer told CNBC.
On Friday, Trump said that, due to the new export controls introduced by China, there appeared to be "no reason" to meet with President Xi at the upcoming APEC summit.
The two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which will take place from October 31-November 1.