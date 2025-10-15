https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/venezuelan-vice-president-to-virtually-address-russian-energy-week-forum-on-wednesday-1122961431.html

Venezuelan Vice President to Virtually Address Russian Energy Week Forum on Wednesday

Venezuelan Vice President to Virtually Address Russian Energy Week Forum on Wednesday

Sputnik International

Venezuelan Vice President and Hydrocarbons Minister Delcy Rodriguez will virtually addresses participants at the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday morning, according to the event's business program.

2025-10-15T00:00+0000

2025-10-15T00:00+0000

2025-10-15T00:00+0000

world

russia

venezuela

delcy rodriguez

russian energy week

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120313670_0:0:3169:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_b731f0d64e996e2d9f627efc7599b65a.jpg

Rodriguez will deliver a keynote address by video at the session entitled "Global Energy Markets: The Transformation of Relations and Balance of Interests." The session will assess the impact of sanctions, trade wars, protectionism, artificial trade barriers and tariffs on the global energy market and explore options for energy producing and consuming countries in Asia and Latin America that want to protect their national interests against pressure from individual players. The three-day Russian Energy Week begins in Moscow on Wednesday. The forum is one of the leading international platforms for discussing trends in the modern fuel and energy sectors. The event traditionally brings together senior officials, industry leaders and executives, scientists and experts, as well as media outlets from more than 80 countries. RIA Novosti is the Russian Energy Week's media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/venezuelan-parliament-ratified-strategic-partnership-agreement-with-russia-1122892736.html

russia

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian energy week forum, russia venezuela relations