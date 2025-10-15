https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/venezuelan-vice-president-to-virtually-address-russian-energy-week-forum-on-wednesday-1122961431.html
Venezuelan Vice President to Virtually Address Russian Energy Week Forum on Wednesday
Venezuelan Vice President and Hydrocarbons Minister Delcy Rodriguez will virtually addresses participants at the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday morning, according to the event's business program.
Rodriguez will deliver a keynote address by video at the session entitled "Global Energy Markets: The Transformation of Relations and Balance of Interests." The session will assess the impact of sanctions, trade wars, protectionism, artificial trade barriers and tariffs on the global energy market and explore options for energy producing and consuming countries in Asia and Latin America that want to protect their national interests against pressure from individual players. The three-day Russian Energy Week begins in Moscow on Wednesday. The forum is one of the leading international platforms for discussing trends in the modern fuel and energy sectors. The event traditionally brings together senior officials, industry leaders and executives, scientists and experts, as well as media outlets from more than 80 countries. RIA Novosti is the Russian Energy Week's media partner.
