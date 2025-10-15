International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/venezuelan-vice-president-to-virtually-address-russian-energy-week-forum-on-wednesday-1122961431.html
Venezuelan Vice President to Virtually Address Russian Energy Week Forum on Wednesday
Venezuelan Vice President to Virtually Address Russian Energy Week Forum on Wednesday
Sputnik International
Venezuelan Vice President and Hydrocarbons Minister Delcy Rodriguez will virtually addresses participants at the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday morning, according to the event's business program.
2025-10-15T00:00+0000
2025-10-15T00:00+0000
world
russia
venezuela
delcy rodriguez
russian energy week
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120313670_0:0:3169:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_b731f0d64e996e2d9f627efc7599b65a.jpg
Rodriguez will deliver a keynote address by video at the session entitled "Global Energy Markets: The Transformation of Relations and Balance of Interests." The session will assess the impact of sanctions, trade wars, protectionism, artificial trade barriers and tariffs on the global energy market and explore options for energy producing and consuming countries in Asia and Latin America that want to protect their national interests against pressure from individual players. The three-day Russian Energy Week begins in Moscow on Wednesday. The forum is one of the leading international platforms for discussing trends in the modern fuel and energy sectors. The event traditionally brings together senior officials, industry leaders and executives, scientists and experts, as well as media outlets from more than 80 countries. RIA Novosti is the Russian Energy Week's media partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/venezuelan-parliament-ratified-strategic-partnership-agreement-with-russia-1122892736.html
russia
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120313670_266:0:2997:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eee6113c86339fdefbe4bc49d1fba01b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian energy week forum, russia venezuela relations
russian energy week forum, russia venezuela relations

Venezuelan Vice President to Virtually Address Russian Energy Week Forum on Wednesday

00:00 GMT 15.10.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank2024 Russian Energy Week International Forum at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia
2024 Russian Energy Week International Forum at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Vice President and Hydrocarbons Minister Delcy Rodriguez will virtually addresses participants at the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday morning, according to the event's business program.
Rodriguez will deliver a keynote address by video at the session entitled "Global Energy Markets: The Transformation of Relations and Balance of Interests."
The session will assess the impact of sanctions, trade wars, protectionism, artificial trade barriers and tariffs on the global energy market and explore options for energy producing and consuming countries in Asia and Latin America that want to protect their national interests against pressure from individual players.
The National Assembly stands in Caracas, Venezuela - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2025
World
Venezuelan Parliament Ratified Strategic Partnership Agreement With Russia
1 October, 07:31 GMT
The three-day Russian Energy Week begins in Moscow on Wednesday. The forum is one of the leading international platforms for discussing trends in the modern fuel and energy sectors. The event traditionally brings together senior officials, industry leaders and executives, scientists and experts, as well as media outlets from more than 80 countries. RIA Novosti is the Russian Energy Week's media partner.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала