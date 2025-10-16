https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/hamas-says-needs-special-equipment-to-recover-remaining-bodies-of-hostages-1122967848.html

Hamas Says Needs Special Equipment to Recover Remaining Bodies of Hostages

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, said it needed special equipment to recover the remaining bodies of Israeli hostages.

"[Hamas] fulfilled the agreement and handed over all the living hostages and the bodies that could be recovered. Concerning the remaining bodies, great efforts and special equipment are needed to find and recover them. We are making great efforts to solve the issue," Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement. Earlier this week, Hamas returned seven out of 28 bodies of Israeli hostages. The movement also promised to hand over two more bodies on Wednesday.Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the IDF to prepare a "comprehensive plan to defeat Hamas" if it refuses to implement Trump's deal — including disarming and returning all bodies.On Monday, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a comprehensive document on the Gaza ceasefire. The same day, the Palestinian movement Hamas released the 20 remaining living hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, as part of an agreement with Israel. The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office confirmed that Israel had released 1,718 Palestinian prisoners held in Gaza and another 250 inmates serving long prison sentences. Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan was unveiled on September 29. It called for an immediate ceasefire, contingent on the release of hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposed that Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip and that control of the enclave should be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump.

