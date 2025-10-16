https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/moldovan-opposition-patriotic-bloc-asks-constitutional-court-not-to-recognize-vote-results-1122970737.html
Moldovan Opposition Patriotic Bloc Asks Constitutional Court Not to Recognize Vote Results
Moldova's opposition Patriotic Bloc has asked the Constitutional Court of Moldova not to recognize the results of the recent parliamentary elections, Adrian Lebedinsky, the political formation's representative, said on Thursday.
"The Patriotic Bloc is asking that the election results not be recognized and declared invalid," Lebedinsky said at the court hearing.Moldova held parliamentary elections on September 28. Pro-Western President Maia Sandu's PAS won 50.2% of the vote, while opposition parties secured a combined 49.8%. The Moldovan diaspora living abroad played a decisive role in securing a pro-EU majority after opposition parties won a majority of votes inside the country.In recent years, the Sandu administration has increased pressure on opposition activists under the pretext that Russia has been trying to sway the elections in its favor. On the election day, opposition parties reported massive fraud at overseas polling stations.
"The Patriotic Bloc is asking that the election results not be recognized and declared invalid," Lebedinsky said at the court hearing.
Moldova held parliamentary elections
on September 28. Pro-Western President Maia Sandu's PAS won 50.2% of the vote, while opposition parties secured a combined 49.8%. The Moldovan diaspora living abroad played a decisive role in securing a pro-EU majority after opposition parties won a majority of votes inside the country.
In recent years, the Sandu administration has increased pressure on opposition activists under the pretext that Russia has been trying to sway the elections in its favor. On the election day, opposition parties reported massive fraud at overseas polling stations.