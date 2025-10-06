https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/moldovan-authorities-scared-voters-with-russia-purged-opposition---former-prime-minister-1122918652.html

Moldovan Authorities Scared Voters With Russia, Purged Opposition - Former Prime Minister

The results of the parliamentary elections in Moldova were predetermined in advance, and the authorities monopolized the topic of European integration, playing on fears of Russia and purging the opposition, the leader of Moldova's Liberal Democratic Party and former prime minister, Vlad Filat, has said.

"We have witnessed the purging of the right-wing niche: parties with a pro-European message have been taken away from the struggle. The opposition as a whole was presented as pro-Russian and anti-European, and voters faced an artificial choice: peace with Europe or war with Russia," Filat was quoted by the 1Cinema broadcaster as saying. The government secured an advantage not only with administrative resources and control over the Central Election Commission, but also with the help of external influence, Filat said. Moldova held parliamentary elections on September 28. The ruling pro-Western party of President Maia Sandu, Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), won 50.2% of the vote. The diaspora played a decisive role in securing a pro-EU majority, as the opposition had won a majority of votes inside the country. The final distribution of parliamentary mandates will depend on a review of all complaints. Nevertheless, it is already clear that PAS will secure a majority in the 101-seat parliament. In recent years, the Sandu government has used tactics such as raids and arrests of opposition activists, claiming Russia was trying to sway the elections. On election day, the opposition reported massive fraud at overseas polling stations. In Russia, which is home to approximately 400,000 Moldovan citizens, only two polling stations were opened, supplied with just 10,000 ballots. Furthermore, Chisinau created obstacles for voters in the breakaway state of Transnistria, most of whom hold Moldovan citizenship and traditionally vote for pro-Russian parties. Bridges across the Dniester River were blocked, allegedly due to repair work or bomb threats. As a result, only just over 12,000 of the 270,000 Transnistrian voters reached the polling stations.

