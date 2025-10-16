International
Putin to Speak at Russian Energy Week Forum
Putin to Speak at Russian Energy Week Forum
On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the plenary session of the 8th Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum.
This year's theme, "Shaping the Energy of the Future Together," brings together government officials, leaders of major energy companies, and experts from the scientific community. The event gathers over 7,000 participants from 100 countries, featuring more than 60 business sessions on key challenges and innovations shaping the global energy sector.
russian energy week forum, russian president vladimir putin, 8th russian energy week
On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the plenary session of the 8th Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum.
This year’s theme, “Shaping the Energy of the Future Together,” brings together government officials, leaders of major energy companies, and experts from the scientific community.
The event gathers over 7,000 participants from 100 countries, featuring more than 60 business sessions on key challenges and innovations shaping the global energy sector. Watch live on our Telegram channel
