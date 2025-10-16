International
RDIF Will Announce New Import Substitution Projects Soon
RDIF Will Announce New Import Substitution Projects Soon
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will announce new import substitution projects soon, RDIF head and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Thursday.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund is actively investing in various projects, including technology projects. We see a lot of potential in import substitution. We have already invested a lot of money in such projects, and in the near future we will announce some projects specifically in the field of import substitution," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week 2025. There is also a great interest in investing in Russian projects, including in the Arctic, Dmitriev also said, adding that this was evident from both Asian partners and Middle Eastern partners.
russian direct investment fund, kirill dmitriev, russian special presidential envoy, import substitution projects soon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will announce new import substitution projects soon, RDIF head and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Thursday.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund is actively investing in various projects, including technology projects. We see a lot of potential in import substitution. We have already invested a lot of money in such projects, and in the near future we will announce some projects specifically in the field of import substitution," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week 2025.
There is also a great interest in investing in Russian projects, including in the Arctic, Dmitriev also said, adding that this was evident from both Asian partners and Middle Eastern partners.
Central Bank of Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2025
Economy
Russia’s Rate Cut at 17% Could Boost Investments and Growth - RDIF Head
12 September, 19:08 GMT
