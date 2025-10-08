https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/about-90-of-russias-arctic-shelf-potentially-holds-oil-gas-1122927002.html
About 90% of Russia's Arctic Shelf Potentially Holds Oil, Gas
About 90% of Russia's Arctic shelf has oil and gas potential, Sergei Shimansky, deputy head of the Oil and Gas Geology Department at the Russian Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra), said on Wednesday.
"It is worth mentioning that in accordance with the results of a quantitative assessment of total resources conducted by our subordinate agencies and the attached oil and gas geological zoning scheme
, approximately 90% of the Arctic shelf territory is seen as prospective when it comes to oil and gas," Shimansky told an international oil and gas forum in St.Petersburg.
Russia's Arctic continental shelf spans about 4 million square kilometers, he added.
"In 2013, there was a peak in licensing, with 32 licenses being issued. In fact, at that time, the distributed subsoil fund accounted for about 37% of the prospective Arctic shelf areas in terms of oil and gas exploration. Today, it accounts for 43%, which implies that 43% of the Arctic shelf is currently in the distributed subsoil fund," Shimansky said.
At present, there are 30 known deposits on the Arctic shelf, including five medium-sized, 15 large, and 10 unique deposits, he estimated. Nearly all deposits, with the exception of the Central Olginsky deposit, are located in the western Arctic seas — the Barents Sea and the Kara Sea.
Shimansky spoke at the plenary session of the October 7-10 International Forum on the Development of Oil and Gas Resources in the Russian Arctic and Continental Shelf (RAO/CIS Offshore 2025). It is part of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.