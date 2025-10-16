https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/sarkozys-sentence-disproportionate-echoes-of-le-pens-treatment-raise-concern--1122969749.html
Sarkozy’s Sentence Disproportionate, Echoes of Le Pen's Treatment Raise Concern
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's sentence, which is being executed without suspension pending appeal, raises significant concerns about due process and democracy, akin to the case of National Rally faction leader Marine Le Pen, Thierry Mariani, a French lawmaker in the EU Parliament and former minister, told Sputnik.
He further called attention to a troubling double standard within the French justice system. "When we look closely at these cases, what do we find? No solid evidence, no personal enrichment, and yet prison sentences worthy of the gravest crimes. Meanwhile, thousands of offenders who truly endanger public safety walk free, shielded by a system that forgives everything except political opponents," Mariani stated. The lawmaker further emphasized the need for reform, stating that this double standard was unacceptable.
On Monday, a Paris court set the date for Sarkozy’s imprisonment. The former French president was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to finance his 2007 campaign with Libyan funds. Despite Sarkozy’s appeal, the court ruled that he would be incarcerated starting from October 21.
"Nicolas Sarkozy’s sentence is completely disproportionate. Whatever one may think of the former President, this punishment bears no relation to the alleged facts," Mariani said.
The lawmaker added that one of his primary concerns is the fact that Sarkozy's sentence would be enforced immediately, without suspension pending appeal. He also saw parallels to the case of Marine Le Pen.
"Such a situation echoes that of Marine Le Pen, who herself was subjected to an unfair political conviction in first instance, in blatant violation of the principles of due process and the rights of the defense in court," he said.
He further called attention to a troubling double standard within the French justice system.
"When we look closely at these cases, what do we find? No solid evidence, no personal enrichment, and yet prison sentences worthy of the gravest crimes. Meanwhile, thousands of offenders who truly endanger public safety walk free, shielded by a system that forgives everything except political opponents," Mariani stated.
The lawmaker further emphasized the need for reform, stating that this double standard was unacceptable.
"The judiciary should uphold liberty, not become an extension of political power. France deserves a justice system that is fair, impartial, and immune to ideological biases. It should not punish its opponents to appease those in power," he said.
In March, a Parisian court convicted Marine Le Pen of embezzling European Parliament funds by employing fictitious assistants for party members. She was sentenced to a five-year ban from running for public office, effective immediately, as well as to four years in prison, including two years suspended and the other two to be served with an electronic bracelet outside of jail.