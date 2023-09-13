https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/ukraines-accession-to-nato-will-not-bring-peace-only-provoke-russia---sarkozy-1113352809.html

Ukraine's Accession to NATO Will Not Bring Peace, Only Provoke Russia - Sarkozy

Ukraine's Accession to NATO Will Not Bring Peace, Only Provoke Russia - Sarkozy

Ukraine's potential membership in NATO will not bring peace to Europe, while Russia will only consider it as provocation, France's ex-president, Nicolas Sarkozy, told said on Wednesday.

2023-09-13T18:21+0000

2023-09-13T18:21+0000

2023-09-13T18:21+0000

turkiye

nicolas sarkozy

ukraine

russia

france

nato

european union (eu)

us

world

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112893294_0:117:3072:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2ec4ad2e68205338cb9891d8ecf7ae.jpg

"The question is simple: will Ukraine's entry into NATO contribute to peace or not? Could we at least debate on this issue? In my opinion, it will not lead to peace. Ukraine's entry into NATO is a provocation as Russia sees it," Sarkozy told a French news agency. The ex-president stressed that as an "alternative worth discussing" Ukraine should have a neutral status and receive security guarantees from the UN or the international community. He is convinced that hostilities in Ukraine are aimed at achieving a "change of power in Russia," while "those who claim it is impossible to negotiate with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin have never met him, as a rule." France's ex-leader believes that Russia and Europe "should work together." In August, Sarkozy was strongly criticized in France following an interview with a French newspaper in which he called the idea of Crimea returning back to Ukraine "illusory." Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation. As a result of the July 11-12 NATO Summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first element is the creation of an assistance program for Ukraine that will facilitate its transition to NATO standards, training and doctrine. The second element is the establishment of a NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third is the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow Kiev's accession process to be shortened from two steps to one. However, the bloc has not extended an official invitation to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/putin-ukraine-in-nato-will-create-security-threat-for-russia-wont-increase-own-security-1111856388.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/scott-ritter-nato-summit-serves-up-cringe-nothing-burger--1111854432.html

turkiye

ukraine

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, sarkozy, french ex-president, ukraine's accession to nato, ukraine in nato, ukraine's accession