International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/ukraines-accession-to-nato-will-not-bring-peace-only-provoke-russia---sarkozy-1113352809.html
Ukraine's Accession to NATO Will Not Bring Peace, Only Provoke Russia - Sarkozy
Ukraine's Accession to NATO Will Not Bring Peace, Only Provoke Russia - Sarkozy
Ukraine's potential membership in NATO will not bring peace to Europe, while Russia will only consider it as provocation, France's ex-president, Nicolas Sarkozy, told said on Wednesday.
2023-09-13T18:21+0000
2023-09-13T18:21+0000
turkiye
nicolas sarkozy
ukraine
russia
france
nato
european union (eu)
us
world
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112893294_0:117:3072:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2ec4ad2e68205338cb9891d8ecf7ae.jpg
"The question is simple: will Ukraine's entry into NATO contribute to peace or not? Could we at least debate on this issue? In my opinion, it will not lead to peace. Ukraine's entry into NATO is a provocation as Russia sees it," Sarkozy told a French news agency. The ex-president stressed that as an "alternative worth discussing" Ukraine should have a neutral status and receive security guarantees from the UN or the international community. He is convinced that hostilities in Ukraine are aimed at achieving a "change of power in Russia," while "those who claim it is impossible to negotiate with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin have never met him, as a rule." France's ex-leader believes that Russia and Europe "should work together." In August, Sarkozy was strongly criticized in France following an interview with a French newspaper in which he called the idea of Crimea returning back to Ukraine "illusory." Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation. As a result of the July 11-12 NATO Summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first element is the creation of an assistance program for Ukraine that will facilitate its transition to NATO standards, training and doctrine. The second element is the establishment of a NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third is the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow Kiev's accession process to be shortened from two steps to one. However, the bloc has not extended an official invitation to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/putin-ukraine-in-nato-will-create-security-threat-for-russia-wont-increase-own-security-1111856388.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/scott-ritter-nato-summit-serves-up-cringe-nothing-burger--1111854432.html
turkiye
ukraine
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112893294_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47f113f3ce41fe6541fc9b0b073bd561.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, sarkozy, french ex-president, ukraine's accession to nato, ukraine in nato, ukraine's accession
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, sarkozy, french ex-president, ukraine's accession to nato, ukraine in nato, ukraine's accession

Ukraine's Accession to NATO Will Not Bring Peace, Only Provoke Russia - Sarkozy

18:21 GMT 13.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULTFormer French President Nicolas Sarkozy reacts during a book signing session for his last book, in Arcachon, southwestern France, on August 25, 2023. Sarkozy will be tried in 2025 over allegations he took money from late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi to fund one of his election campaigns, prosecutors said on August 25, 2023.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy reacts during a book signing session for his last book, in Arcachon, southwestern France, on August 25, 2023. Sarkozy will be tried in 2025 over allegations he took money from late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi to fund one of his election campaigns, prosecutors said on August 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - Ukraine's potential membership in NATO will not bring peace to Europe, while Russia will only consider it as provocation, France's ex-president, Nicolas Sarkozy, said on Wednesday.
"The question is simple: will Ukraine's entry into NATO contribute to peace or not? Could we at least debate on this issue? In my opinion, it will not lead to peace. Ukraine's entry into NATO is a provocation as Russia sees it," Sarkozy told a French news agency.
The ex-president stressed that as an "alternative worth discussing" Ukraine should have a neutral status and receive security guarantees from the UN or the international community.
"There are two ways to finish the war: to destroy each other, but I warn you that we will not manage to destroy the second nuclear power and it will plunge us into a world war, or diplomatic talks," Sarkozy argued.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
Russia
Putin: Ukraine in NATO Will Create Threat for Russia, Won't Increase Own Security
13 July, 16:05 GMT
He is convinced that hostilities in Ukraine are aimed at achieving a "change of power in Russia," while "those who claim it is impossible to negotiate with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin have never met him, as a rule." France's ex-leader believes that Russia and Europe "should work together."

"We are neighbors. This is the difference between us and the US," he said. "The US wanted Turkiye in the EU because it [Turkiye] is their ally. The US wanted Ukraine in the EU because the more countries of Eastern Europe are in the EU the more dependent it becomes on the US. The US wants an EU it can control, while I want the EU to be independent," the ex-president explained.

In August, Sarkozy was strongly criticized in France following an interview with a French newspaper in which he called the idea of Crimea returning back to Ukraine "illusory."
Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation.
Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
Analysis
Scott Ritter: NATO Summit Serves Up Cringe Nothing-Burger
13 July, 15:31 GMT
As a result of the July 11-12 NATO Summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first element is the creation of an assistance program for Ukraine that will facilitate its transition to NATO standards, training and doctrine. The second element is the establishment of a NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third is the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow Kiev's accession process to be shortened from two steps to one. However, the bloc has not extended an official invitation to Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала