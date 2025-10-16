https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/sri-lanka-energy-head-says-plans-to-discuss-coal-supplies-other-energy-topics-in-moscow-1122969649.html

Sri Lanka Energy Head Says Plans to Discuss Coal Supplies, Other Energy Topics in Moscow

Sri Lanka Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody told Sputnik that he intends to discuss coal supplies from Russia, as well as assistance in developing LNG infrastructure in India during his visit to Moscow.

Jayakody said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week that he plans to discuss coal supplies, construction of an oil refinery, and the development of LNG infrastructure in India while in Moscow.

