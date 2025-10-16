International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/sri-lanka-energy-head-says-plans-to-discuss-coal-supplies-other-energy-topics-in-moscow-1122969649.html
Sri Lanka Energy Head Says Plans to Discuss Coal Supplies, Other Energy Topics in Moscow
Sri Lanka Energy Head Says Plans to Discuss Coal Supplies, Other Energy Topics in Moscow
Sputnik International
Sri Lanka Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody told Sputnik that he intends to discuss coal supplies from Russia, as well as assistance in developing LNG infrastructure in India during his visit to Moscow.
2025-10-16T09:56+0000
2025-10-16T09:56+0000
world
liquefied natural gas (lng)
russia
sri lanka
coal
coal industry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101424/63/1014246373_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26ce9889eb11a160030124fab047c083.jpg
Jayakody said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week that he plans to discuss coal supplies, construction of an oil refinery, and the development of LNG infrastructure in India while in Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/brazil-eyes-russian-energy-ties-with-uranium-pact-and-lng-talks-1121992943.html
russia
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101424/63/1014246373_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f32092efe3f01e3810ebe8a2f8571b31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sri lanka energy head, developing lng infrastructure, coal supplies
sri lanka energy head, developing lng infrastructure, coal supplies

Sri Lanka Energy Head Says Plans to Discuss Coal Supplies, Other Energy Topics in Moscow

09:56 GMT 16.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexander KryazhevCoal
Coal - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody told Sputnik that he intends to discuss coal supplies from Russia, as well as assistance in developing LNG infrastructure in India during his visit to Moscow.
Jayakody said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week that he plans to discuss coal supplies, construction of an oil refinery, and the development of LNG infrastructure in India while in Moscow.
A Russian oil rig. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
World
Brazil Eyes Russian Energy Ties With Uranium Pact and LNG Talks
7 May, 09:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала