https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/sri-lanka-energy-head-says-plans-to-discuss-coal-supplies-other-energy-topics-in-moscow-1122969649.html
Sri Lanka Energy Head Says Plans to Discuss Coal Supplies, Other Energy Topics in Moscow
Sri Lanka Energy Head Says Plans to Discuss Coal Supplies, Other Energy Topics in Moscow
Sputnik International
Sri Lanka Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody told Sputnik that he intends to discuss coal supplies from Russia, as well as assistance in developing LNG infrastructure in India during his visit to Moscow.
2025-10-16T09:56+0000
2025-10-16T09:56+0000
2025-10-16T09:56+0000
world
liquefied natural gas (lng)
russia
sri lanka
coal
coal industry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101424/63/1014246373_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26ce9889eb11a160030124fab047c083.jpg
Jayakody said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week that he plans to discuss coal supplies, construction of an oil refinery, and the development of LNG infrastructure in India while in Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/brazil-eyes-russian-energy-ties-with-uranium-pact-and-lng-talks-1121992943.html
russia
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101424/63/1014246373_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f32092efe3f01e3810ebe8a2f8571b31.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sri lanka energy head, developing lng infrastructure, coal supplies
sri lanka energy head, developing lng infrastructure, coal supplies
Sri Lanka Energy Head Says Plans to Discuss Coal Supplies, Other Energy Topics in Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody told Sputnik that he intends to discuss coal supplies from Russia, as well as assistance in developing LNG infrastructure in India during his visit to Moscow.
Jayakody said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week that he plans to discuss coal supplies, construction of an oil refinery, and the development of LNG infrastructure
in India while in Moscow.