Trump Suggests Budapest for US-Russia Summit, Putin Supports the Proposal
Trump Suggests Budapest for US-Russia Summit, Putin Supports the Proposal
During a nearly 2.5-hour phone conversation Thursday, Presidents Putin and Trump discussed the potential for a Russia-US summit in Budapest, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Here are the key points from their discussion, according to Ushakov: 🔶Trump first suggested Budapest as a possible venue for the summit, and Putin fully supported the idea. 🔶Possible dates for the summit will be discussed by representatives from both countries during preparatory work. 🔶As Foreign Minister Lavrov and Secretary of State Rubio work on the details, the exact timing of the summit will be clarified. 🔶Thursday's conversation between Putin and Trump was initiated by the Russian side, and was deemed highly productive. 🔶The Ukraine crisis took center stage in the discussions, with Putin reaffirming Russia's commitment to a political-diplomatic resolution. 🔶Trump mentioned his upcoming meeting with Zelensky, confirming he would consider Putin’s views in those talks.
vladimir putin, donald trump, yuri ushakov, russia, budapest, us, ukraine crisis
vladimir putin, donald trump, yuri ushakov, russia, budapest, us, ukraine crisis

Trump Suggests Budapest for US-Russia Summit, Putin Supports the Proposal

18:18 GMT 16.10.2025 (Updated: 18:23 GMT 16.10.2025)
During a nearly 2.5-hour phone conversation Thursday, Presidents Putin and Trump discussed the potential for a Russia-US summit in Budapest, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Here are the key points from their discussion, according to Ushakov:
🔶Trump first suggested Budapest as a possible venue for the summit, and Putin fully supported the idea.
🔶Possible dates for the summit will be discussed by representatives from both countries during preparatory work.
🔶As Foreign Minister Lavrov and Secretary of State Rubio work on the details, the exact timing of the summit will be clarified.
🔶Thursday's conversation between Putin and Trump was initiated by the Russian side, and was deemed highly productive.
🔶The Ukraine crisis took center stage in the discussions, with Putin reaffirming Russia's commitment to a political-diplomatic resolution.
🔶Trump mentioned his upcoming meeting with Zelensky, confirming he would consider Putin’s views in those talks.
