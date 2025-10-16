https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/trump-suggests-budapest-for-us-russia-summit-putin-supports-the-proposal-1122975070.html

Trump Suggests Budapest for US-Russia Summit, Putin Supports the Proposal

During a nearly 2.5-hour phone conversation Thursday, Presidents Putin and Trump discussed the potential for a Russia-US summit in Budapest, Kremlin aide Yuri... 16.10.2025, Sputnik International

Here are the key points from their discussion, according to Ushakov: 🔶Trump first suggested Budapest as a possible venue for the summit, and Putin fully supported the idea. 🔶Possible dates for the summit will be discussed by representatives from both countries during preparatory work. 🔶As Foreign Minister Lavrov and Secretary of State Rubio work on the details, the exact timing of the summit will be clarified. 🔶Thursday's conversation between Putin and Trump was initiated by the Russian side, and was deemed highly productive. 🔶The Ukraine crisis took center stage in the discussions, with Putin reaffirming Russia's commitment to a political-diplomatic resolution. 🔶Trump mentioned his upcoming meeting with Zelensky, confirming he would consider Putin’s views in those talks.

