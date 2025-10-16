International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Trump Says Ukraine Wants to 'Go on Offensive,' Will Make Determination on Tomahawks
Trump Says Ukraine Wants to ‘Go on Offensive,’ Will Make Determination on Tomahawks
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he plans to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting Kiev's desire to launch an offensive against Russia and indicating he will decide on the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
"We'll be talking about the war with him [Zelensky]… They [the Ukrainians] want to go offensive. I'll make a determination on that, but they would like to go offensive, you know that, and we'll have to make a determination," Trump told reporters when asked about the provision of Tomahawks to Ukraine and the upcoming visit of the Ukrainian president to Washington, DC.Russia has emphasized that the Tomahawk missiles cannot change the situation on the front line, and the handling of such complex missiles will require the participation of US specialists, potentially marking a major escalation.
Trump Says Ukraine Wants to ‘Go on Offensive,’ Will Make Determination on Tomahawks

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, right, is greeted by President Donald Trump, center, as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he plans to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting Kiev's desire to launch an offensive against Russia and indicating he will decide on the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
"We'll be talking about the war with him [Zelensky]… They [the Ukrainians] want to go offensive. I'll make a determination on that, but they would like to go offensive, you know that, and we'll have to make a determination," Trump told reporters when asked about the provision of Tomahawks to Ukraine and the upcoming visit of the Ukrainian president to Washington, DC.
Russia has emphasized that the Tomahawk missiles cannot change the situation on the front line, and the handling of such complex missiles will require the participation of US specialists, potentially marking a major escalation.
