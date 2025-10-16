https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/trump-says-ukraine-wants-to-go-on-offensive-will-make-determination-on-tomahawks-1122968007.html
Trump Says Ukraine Wants to ‘Go on Offensive,’ Will Make Determination on Tomahawks
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he plans to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting Kiev's desire to launch an offensive against Russia and indicating he will decide on the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610289_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bd79fbd6286fd42f51c24301446cefc7.jpg
"We'll be talking about the war with him [Zelensky]… They [the Ukrainians] want to go offensive. I'll make a determination on that, but they would like to go offensive, you know that, and we'll have to make a determination," Trump told reporters when asked about the provision of Tomahawks to Ukraine and the upcoming visit of the Ukrainian president to Washington, DC.Russia has emphasized that the Tomahawk missiles cannot change the situation on the front line, and the handling of such complex missiles will require the participation of US specialists, potentially marking a major escalation.
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he plans to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting Kiev's desire to launch an offensive against Russia and indicating he will decide on the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
"We'll be talking about the war with him [Zelensky]… They [the Ukrainians] want to go offensive. I'll make a determination on that, but they would like to go offensive, you know that, and we'll have to make a determination," Trump told reporters when asked about the provision of Tomahawks to Ukraine and the upcoming visit of the Ukrainian president to Washington, DC.
Russia has emphasized that the Tomahawk missiles
cannot change the situation on the front line, and the handling of such complex missiles will require the participation of US specialists, potentially marking a major escalation.