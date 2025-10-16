https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/turkstream-in-uk-cross-hairs-british-intel-services-infamous-for-sabotage--terrorism--svr-veteran-1122971816.html

TurkStream in UK Cross Hairs: British Intel Services Infamous for Sabotage & Terrorism – SVR Veteran

The UK’s top priority is to defeat Russia in the conflict unfolding on the territory of the former Soviet Ukraine, Leonid Reshetnikov, retired lieutenant general of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), tells Sputnik.

“To achieve this goal, every tool and tactic is on the table. The British have never hesitated to use even the most unethical methods of warfare. That’s what sets their intelligence services apart—provocations, terrorism, sabotage." Such operations can even target their own allies if they’re seen as not doing enough in the fight against Russia, the intelligence veteran underscored. Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed that British and Ukrainian intelligence services are plotting sabotage against the TurkStream gas pipeline—the only remaining route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe. Russia has already seen numerous covert operations involving British intelligence services, according to Reshetnikov: How could Turkiye react to TurkStream sabotage? Two options are possible: Russia’s response to potential British sabotage could range from actions within the framework of the special military operation in Ukraine to limiting British economic activities across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, according to Reshetnikov.

