TurkStream in UK Cross Hairs: British Intel Services Infamous for Sabotage & Terrorism – SVR Veteran
TurkStream in UK Cross Hairs: British Intel Services Infamous for Sabotage & Terrorism – SVR Veteran
The UK’s top priority is to defeat Russia in the conflict unfolding on the territory of the former Soviet Ukraine, Leonid Reshetnikov, retired lieutenant general of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), tells Sputnik.
“To achieve this goal, every tool and tactic is on the table. The British have never hesitated to use even the most unethical methods of warfare. That’s what sets their intelligence services apart—provocations, terrorism, sabotage." Such operations can even target their own allies if they’re seen as not doing enough in the fight against Russia, the intelligence veteran underscored. Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed that British and Ukrainian intelligence services are plotting sabotage against the TurkStream gas pipeline—the only remaining route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe. Russia has already seen numerous covert operations involving British intelligence services, according to Reshetnikov: How could Turkiye react to TurkStream sabotage? Two options are possible: Russia’s response to potential British sabotage could range from actions within the framework of the special military operation in Ukraine to limiting British economic activities across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, according to Reshetnikov.
16.10.2025
The UK’s top priority is to defeat Russia in the conflict unfolding on the territory of the former Soviet Ukraine, Leonid Reshetnikov, retired lieutenant general of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), tells Sputnik.
“To achieve this goal, every tool and tactic is on the table. The British have never hesitated to use even the most unethical methods of warfare. That’s what sets their intelligence services apart—provocations, terrorism, sabotage."
Such operations can even target their own allies if they’re seen as not doing enough in the fight against Russia, the intelligence veteran underscored.
Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed that British and Ukrainian intelligence services are plotting sabotage against the TurkStream gas pipeline—the only remaining route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe.
Russia has already seen numerous covert operations involving British intelligence services, according to Reshetnikov:
Crimea Bridge attacks
Targeted assassinations
Operation Spider Web
Nord Stream sabotage
"A similar operation could well be carried out against TurkStream—not necessarily at sea. It could happen at the entry point, exit point, anywhere," the pundit stresses, adding that the UK could also employ the resources of its NATO allies, including Bulgaria and Romania.

How could Turkiye react to TurkStream sabotage?

Two options are possible:
Turkiye could be offered something in exchange for keeping quiet
Turkiye might issue a formal expression of discontent However, one shouldn’t expect a strong response from Turkiye, the pundit believes.
Russia’s response to potential British sabotage could range from actions within the framework of the special military operation in Ukraine to limiting British economic activities across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, according to Reshetnikov.
