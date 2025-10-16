https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/us-oil-prices-collapse-below-60-amid-record-glut-fears-1122968124.html
US Oil Prices Collapse Below $60 Amid Record Glut Fears
US crude prices traded water for a second straight day, staying trapped beneath the key $60 per barrel level craved by market bulls, in response to major energy forecasting agencies predicting a record glut in oil supply next year.
The tit-for-tat between the United States and China amid their festering trade war is not helping either, energy traders said. In the latest exchange, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer labeled China’s recent restrictions on rare earths exports as a “global supply chain power grab'". That came after the world’s two largest oil consumers imposed additional port fees on ships carrying cargo between them, threatening to disrupt global freight flows. In Wednesday’s trade, New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery settled down 43 cents, or 0.7%, at $58.27 per barrel. After plumbing a five-month low of $57.69 last week, WTI recovered just briefly before returning to the negative in the past two sessions. UK-traded Brent settled down 35 cents at $62.04 per barrel. Last week, it fell to as low as $62.15, a bottom not seen since May. Bank of America, in a note to the oil market, cautioned that Brent could slip beneath $50 per barrel by next year if US-China trade tensions did not let up and OPEC+ production continued to ramp higher. The International Energy Administration warned on Tuesday that the global oil market could be in a record glut of 4 million barrels by next year.
US Oil Prices Collapse Below $60 Amid Record Glut Fears
