Harming Chinese Economy Not US Goal, Believes Same Is True for Beijing - Bessent

Damaging China's economy is not part of Washington's plan, and the United Stated believes that Beijing does not want to harm the US economy as well, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

"We don't want to damage their economy. We don't believe that they want to damage ours, but they are a command and control economy, and they are going to neither command nor control us, and we're going to assert sovereignty," Bessent told CNBC.At the same time he warned that the US and allies would respond jointly if China introduces its export controls on rare earths."We're going to be speaking with our European allies, with Australia, with Canada, with India and the Asian democracies, and we're going to have a fulsome group response to this, because bureaucrats in China cannot manage the supply chain or the manufacturing process for the rest of the world," Bessent said.However, US President Donald Trump still maintains plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.“As far as I know, President Trump is a go on that [meeting with Xi],” Bessent said.He added he is optimistic about US-China trade discussions, noting that the two sides are currently engaging at a very high level."I'm optimistic. We are now communicating at a very high level right."

