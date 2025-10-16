https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/venezuelan-govt-calls-trumps-claims-on-cia-grave-violation-of-international-law-1122970082.html
Venezuelan Gov't Calls Trump's Claims on CIA 'Grave Violation of International Law'
The Venezuelan government denounced on Thursday US President Donald Trump's statements about authorizing CIA operations in the country, calling them a "grave violation of international law."
On Wednesday, media reported, citing sources, that the Trump administration had authorized the CIA to carry out secret operations in Venezuela. Trump later confirmed the information to reporters. "Venezuela rejects the belligerent and reckless statements made by the US president, in which he openly admits to having authorized operations that threaten peace and stability in Venezuela. This unprecedented declaration constitutes a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, and requires the international community to condemn such clearly excessive and incomprehensible remarks," the Venezuelan government said in a statement released by Communication and Information Minister Freddy Nanez. The government views with deep concern the deployment of the CIA and military forces in the Caribbean region as part of a "policy of aggression, threats, and harassment against Venezuela," the statement read. Caracas said that it had formally presented the issue at an extraordinary meeting of community of Caribbean and Latin American States (CELAC) foreign ministers, demanding an immediate regional response. "Tomorrow, our Permanent Mission to the United Nations will submit this appeal to the Security Council and Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres], demanding that the US government be held accountable and that urgent measures be taken to prevent a military escalation in the Caribbean — declared a CELAC peace zone in 2014. The international community must recognize that impunity for such actions would lead to dangerous political consequences that must be stopped immediately," the statement read. In recent weeks, the US has repeatedly used its military to destroy boats allegedly involved in drug trafficking off the coast of Venezuela. According to US authorities, these operations are part of efforts to combat transnational crime and drug trafficking. On August 19, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, without ruling out the possibility of a military operation in Venezuela.
On Wednesday, media reported, citing sources, that the Trump administration
had authorized the CIA to carry out secret operations in Venezuela. Trump later confirmed the information to reporters.
"Venezuela rejects the belligerent and reckless statements made by the US president, in which he openly admits to having authorized operations that threaten peace and stability in Venezuela. This unprecedented declaration constitutes a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, and requires the international community to condemn such clearly excessive and incomprehensible remarks," the Venezuelan government said in a statement released by Communication and Information Minister Freddy Nanez.
The government views with deep concern the deployment of the CIA and military forces in the Caribbean region as part of a "policy of aggression, threats, and harassment against Venezuela," the statement read.
"These maneuvers are clearly intended to legitimize a ‘regime change’ operation, ultimately aimed at seizing Venezuela’s oil resources. Furthermore, the statements of the US leader seek to stigmatize Venezuelan and Latin American migration," the statement added.
Caracas said that it had formally presented the issue at an extraordinary meeting of community of Caribbean and Latin American States (CELAC) foreign ministers, demanding an immediate regional response.
"Tomorrow, our Permanent Mission to the United Nations will submit this appeal to the Security Council and Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres], demanding that the US government be held accountable and that urgent measures be taken to prevent a military escalation in the Caribbean — declared a CELAC peace zone in 2014. The international community must recognize that impunity for such actions would lead to dangerous political consequences that must be stopped immediately," the statement read.
In recent weeks, the US has repeatedly used its military to destroy boats allegedly involved in drug trafficking off the coast of Venezuela. According to US authorities, these operations are part of efforts to combat transnational crime and drug trafficking.
On August 19, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, without ruling out the possibility of a military operation in Venezuela.