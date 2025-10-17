https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/hungarys-venue-choice-for-putin-trump-talks-no-accident-will-not-please-eu---vucic-1122977348.html

Hungary's Venue Choice for Putin-Trump Talks No Accident, Will Not Please EU - Vucic

Hungary's Venue Choice for Putin-Trump Talks No Accident, Will Not Please EU - Vucic

Sputnik International

Hungary's choice as a venue for the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is no accident and will not please everyone in the EU, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

2025-10-17T09:32+0000

2025-10-17T09:32+0000

2025-10-17T09:32+0000

world

vladimir putin

donald trump

aleksandar vucic

russia

hungary

european union (eu)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110903607_0:107:3262:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_bb2d2519b48b223bf1b20a248d5fa197.jpg

"I am especially happy that our Hungarian friends have been chosen as the host. I am not sure that this will cause great joy in other European centers, as it did in Belgrade. But I am sure that this place was not chosen by chance," Vucic told reporters.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had one of their longest telephone calls since early 2025. Following the conversation, Trump announced his plans to meet with Putin in Budapest and said Rubio was arranging his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Trump was the first to suggest Budapest as a potential location for a Russia-US summit and Putin supported the idea.On August 15, talks were held in Alaska between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The leaders met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage. The presidents discussed ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Both leaders described the meeting positively. Following the summit, the Russian president stated that it was possible to reach an end to the conflict in Ukraine and stressed that Russia was interested in a long-term settlement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/putin-trump-meeting-expected-within-two-weeks-or-so---us-president-1122975548.html

russia

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin-trump talks, russian president vladimir putin and us president donald trump, serbian president aleksandar vucic