Putin-Trump Meeting Expected 'Within Two Weeks or So' - US President

Putin-Trump Meeting Expected 'Within Two Weeks or So' - US President

US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that he expects a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to take place approximately within two weeks.

"I would say within two weeks or so, pretty quick," Trump told reporters at the White House.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have already spoken and are set to meet in person very soon, Trump revealed.Following his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that Rubio will head the first round of US talks with Russian representatives on Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary.

