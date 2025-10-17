https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/imf-says-it-assesses-level-of-damages-immediate-needs-in-gaza-will-coordinate-efforts-1122979056.html

IMF Says It Assesses Level of Damages, Immediate Needs in Gaza, Will Coordinate Efforts

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses the level of damages and the immediate needs in the Gaza Strip, and will coordinate its efforts with other international organizations, Director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour said on Friday.

"We are currently assessing the level of damages, the immediate needs, and recovery," Azour told reporters. He pointed out that the fund contributes to the international coordination framework within its mandate and looks forward to cooperating with its partners, including the World Bank and the UN agencies. On Monday, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a comprehensive document on the Gaza ceasefire. The same day, the Palestinian movement Hamas released the 20 remaining living hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, as part of an agreement with Israel. The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office confirmed that Israel had released 1,718 Palestinian prisoners held in Gaza and another 250 inmates serving long prison sentences. Over the past week, Hamas handed over to Israel nine out of 28 bodies of Israeli hostages. Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan was unveiled on September 29. It called for an immediate ceasefire, contingent on the release of hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposed that Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip and that control of the enclave should be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump.

