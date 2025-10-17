https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/kremlin-calls-death-of-sputnik-correspondent-zuyev-crime-demands-accountability-1122978176.html

Kremlin Calls Death of Sputnik Correspondent Zuyev Crime, Demands Accountability

Kremlin Calls Death of Sputnik Correspondent Zuyev Crime, Demands Accountability

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned on Friday the killing of Sputnik war correspondent Ivan Zuyev as a crime, saying that those responsible must be held accountable.

2025-10-17T10:54+0000

2025-10-17T10:54+0000

2025-10-17T10:54+0000

russia

dmitry peskov

kiev

zaporozhye region

correspondent

sputnik

killing

killings

journalist

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg

"This is a crime. First and foremost, the perpetrators must definitely be held accountable," Peskov said, answering a question from Sputnik. The Kremlin expresses condolences to Zuyev’s family and friends while wishing a swift recovery for Voitkevich, he said.On Thursday, Zuyev was killed in the Zaporozhye Region while on a journalistic assignment, following a Ukrainian drone strike. War correspondent Yuri Voitkevich was seriously wounded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/beijing-on-kievs-attack-on-war-correspondents-china-opposes-violence-against-journalists-1122977591.html

kiev

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, sputnik war correspondent ivan zuyev, crime