International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/kremlin-calls-death-of-sputnik-correspondent-zuyev-crime-demands-accountability-1122978176.html
Kremlin Calls Death of Sputnik Correspondent Zuyev Crime, Demands Accountability
Kremlin Calls Death of Sputnik Correspondent Zuyev Crime, Demands Accountability
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned on Friday the killing of Sputnik war correspondent Ivan Zuyev as a crime, saying that those responsible must be held accountable.
2025-10-17T10:54+0000
2025-10-17T10:54+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
kiev
zaporozhye region
correspondent
sputnik
killing
killings
journalist
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg
"This is a crime. First and foremost, the perpetrators must definitely be held accountable," Peskov said, answering a question from Sputnik. The Kremlin expresses condolences to Zuyev’s family and friends while wishing a swift recovery for Voitkevich, he said.On Thursday, Zuyev was killed in the Zaporozhye Region while on a journalistic assignment, following a Ukrainian drone strike. War correspondent Yuri Voitkevich was seriously wounded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/beijing-on-kievs-attack-on-war-correspondents-china-opposes-violence-against-journalists-1122977591.html
kiev
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4655d12624b88df94342714d678d1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, sputnik war correspondent ivan zuyev, crime
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, sputnik war correspondent ivan zuyev, crime

Kremlin Calls Death of Sputnik Correspondent Zuyev Crime, Demands Accountability

10:54 GMT 17.10.2025
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankMoscow, Kremlin view
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned on Friday the killing of Sputnik war correspondent Ivan Zuyev as a crime, saying that those responsible must be held accountable.
"This is a crime. First and foremost, the perpetrators must definitely be held accountable," Peskov said, answering a question from Sputnik.
The Kiev regime is "deliberately hunting" for journalists, Peskov said.
The Kremlin expresses condolences to Zuyev’s family and friends while wishing a swift recovery for Voitkevich, he said.
On Thursday, Zuyev was killed in the Zaporozhye Region while on a journalistic assignment, following a Ukrainian drone strike. War correspondent Yuri Voitkevich was seriously wounded.
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
World
Beijing on Kiev's Attack on War Correspondents: China Opposes Violence Against Journalists
09:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала