Kremlin Calls Death of Sputnik Correspondent Zuyev Crime, Demands Accountability
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned on Friday the killing of Sputnik war correspondent Ivan Zuyev as a crime, saying that those responsible must be held accountable.
"This is a crime. First and foremost, the perpetrators must definitely be held accountable," Peskov said, answering a question from Sputnik. The Kremlin expresses condolences to Zuyev’s family and friends while wishing a swift recovery for Voitkevich, he said.On Thursday, Zuyev was killed in the Zaporozhye Region while on a journalistic assignment, following a Ukrainian drone strike. War correspondent Yuri Voitkevich was seriously wounded.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned on Friday the killing of Sputnik war correspondent Ivan Zuyev as a crime, saying that those responsible must be held accountable.
"This is a crime. First and foremost, the perpetrators must definitely be held accountable," Peskov said, answering a question from Sputnik.
The Kiev regime is "deliberately hunting" for journalists, Peskov said.
The Kremlin expresses condolences to Zuyev’s family and friends while wishing a swift recovery for Voitkevich, he said.
On Thursday, Zuyev was killed
in the Zaporozhye Region while on a journalistic assignment, following a Ukrainian drone strike. War correspondent Yuri Voitkevich was seriously wounded.