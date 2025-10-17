https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/beijing-on-kievs-attack-on-war-correspondents-china-opposes-violence-against-journalists-1122977591.html

Beijing on Kiev's Attack on War Correspondents: China Opposes Violence Against Journalists

Beijing on Kiev's Attack on War Correspondents: China Opposes Violence Against Journalists

Sputnik International

China expresses condolences over the tragic death of RIA Novosti war correspondent Ivan Zuyev and opposes the persecution of journalists for their work, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Friday.

2025-10-17T09:44+0000

2025-10-17T09:44+0000

2025-10-17T09:44+0000

world

china

beijing

chinese foreign ministry

kiev

journalists

attack

russia

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106909/23/1069092378_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_34e3c4b3883ec81c2c02face45dacc41.jpg

"China has consistently opposed the persecution of journalists for their work and urges the personal safety of news organization journalists to be ensured to prevent such incidents in the future," Lin told reporters, adding that China expresses condolences over the tragic death.On Thursday, Zuyev was killed in the Zaporozhye Region while on a journalistic assignment, and war correspondent Yuri Voitkevich was seriously wounded. Ivan Zuyev had worked at Sputnik for several years, and his professionalism was repeatedly recognized with departmental and state awards. In March, Zuyev received a presidential letter of appreciation.Yuri Voitkevich has worked at Sputnik for many years, covering armed conflicts in hot spots on numerous occasions. He was awarded the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland," II Class Grade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/rossiya-segodnya-executive-kirill-vyshinsky-was-outstanding-journalist---lavrov--1122666538.html

china

beijing

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

beijing on kiev's attack, sputnik war correspondents, opposes the persecution of journalists