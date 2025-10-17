https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/beijing-on-kievs-attack-on-war-correspondents-china-opposes-violence-against-journalists-1122977591.html
Beijing on Kiev's Attack on War Correspondents: China Opposes Violence Against Journalists
"China has consistently opposed the persecution of journalists for their work and urges the personal safety of news organization journalists to be ensured to prevent such incidents in the future," Lin told reporters, adding that China expresses condolences over the tragic death.On Thursday, Zuyev was killed in the Zaporozhye Region while on a journalistic assignment, and war correspondent Yuri Voitkevich was seriously wounded. Ivan Zuyev had worked at Sputnik for several years, and his professionalism was repeatedly recognized with departmental and state awards. In March, Zuyev received a presidential letter of appreciation.Yuri Voitkevich has worked at Sputnik for many years, covering armed conflicts in hot spots on numerous occasions. He was awarded the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland," II Class Grade.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China expresses condolences over the tragic death of Sputnik war correspondent Ivan Zuyev and opposes the persecution of journalists for their work, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Friday.
"China has consistently opposed the persecution of journalists for their work and urges the personal safety of news organization journalists to be ensured to prevent such incidents in the future," Lin told reporters, adding that China expresses condolences over the tragic death.
On Thursday, Zuyev was killed in the Zaporozhye Region while on a journalistic assignment, and war correspondent Yuri Voitkevich was seriously wounded.
Ivan Zuyev had worked at Sputnik for several years, and his professionalism
was repeatedly recognized with departmental and state awards. In March, Zuyev received a presidential letter of appreciation.
Yuri Voitkevich has worked at Sputnik for many years, covering armed conflicts in hot spots on numerous occasions. He was awarded the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland," II Class Grade.