Putin Thanks RT Team for Steadfastly Defending the Truth

RT faced a challenging task — “to build its work on a fundamentally new level — and the channel has done this brilliantly,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told an audience at the Bolshoi Theatre on the channel’s 20th anniversary.

Putin praised RT for successfully building its work “on a fundamentally new level.”He said Western media had long abused their monopoly on information, but today “millions of people around the world trust RT.”It is difficult to overestimate RT's contribution to the fight to create a more just and multipolar world order, Putin said, adding that leading Western media used to abuse their monopoly position, but modern propaganda in the West differs little from Soviet cliches. The Russian president called the reaction of Western elites banning the RT broadcaster primitive.Russia fights and will always fight for its sovereignty, Putin said, adding that Russia's sovereignty depends on its ability to convey objective, unbiased information to people.Citizens of Europe, the US, and other countries strive to preserve national culture and traditional values, which is in line with Russia's position, Putin said, calling the voice of truth a secret high-precision intercontinental weapon.

