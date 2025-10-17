https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/putin-congratulates-rt-on-its-20th-anniversary-1122976422.html

Putin Congratulates RT on Its 20th Anniversary

“Honestly, when the idea of creating Russia Today first came up, I didn’t expect it to reach such scale, such quality, and to develop the way it has. I congratulate you on this,” the Russian president said.

He added that despite the pressure on RT journalists, including bans, sanctions, as well as administrative and financial restrictions, “you speak your mind,” even when it often goes against the global media mainstream. “Fitting into the established global media system isn’t easy. And suddenly, unexpectedly for me, I’ll be frank—Russia Today has found a special niche, its own place,” Putin stressed.

