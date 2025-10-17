https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/putin-congratulates-rt-on-its-20th-anniversary-1122976422.html
Putin Congratulates RT on Its 20th Anniversary
Putin Congratulates RT on Its 20th Anniversary
Sputnik International
“Honestly, when the idea of creating Russia Today first came up, I didn’t expect it to reach such scale, such quality, and to develop the way it has. I congratulate you on this,” the Russian president said.
2025-10-17T07:18+0000
2025-10-17T07:18+0000
2025-10-17T07:18+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
rt
anniversary
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119155221_0:57:3199:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_b732fbe0cad1c0b3d3b9fdedb2636e8a.jpg
He added that despite the pressure on RT journalists, including bans, sanctions, as well as administrative and financial restrictions, “you speak your mind,” even when it often goes against the global media mainstream. “Fitting into the established global media system isn’t easy. And suddenly, unexpectedly for me, I’ll be frank—Russia Today has found a special niche, its own place,” Putin stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/more-americans-watch-rt-than-cnn---rick-sanchez-1122515189.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119155221_187:0:2916:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0330035a8a2ff850f8903688739c31a0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia today, russian president, 20th anniversary
russia today, russian president, 20th anniversary
Putin Congratulates RT on Its 20th Anniversary
“Honestly, when the idea of creating Russia Today first came up, I didn’t expect it to reach such scale, such quality, and to develop the way it has. I congratulate you on this,” the Russian president said.
He added that despite the pressure on RT journalists
, including bans, sanctions, as well as administrative and financial restrictions, “you speak your mind,” even when it often goes against the global media mainstream.
“Fitting into the established global media system isn’t easy. And suddenly, unexpectedly for me, I’ll be frank—Russia Today has found a special niche, its own place,” Putin stressed.