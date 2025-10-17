Putin Congratulates RT on Its 20th Anniversary

International
“Honestly, when the idea of creating Russia Today first came up, I didn’t expect it to reach such scale, such quality, and to develop the way it has. I congratulate you on this,” the Russian president said.
He added that despite the pressure on RT journalists, including bans, sanctions, as well as administrative and financial restrictions, “you speak your mind,” even when it often goes against the global media mainstream. “Fitting into the established global media system isn’t easy. And suddenly, unexpectedly for me, I’ll be frank—Russia Today has found a special niche, its own place,” Putin stressed.
The studios of Sputnik Radio, RT television channel, and Ruptly at the Expoforum Congress and Exhibition Center
“Honestly, when the idea of creating Russia Today first came up, I didn’t expect it to reach such scale, such quality, and to develop the way it has. I congratulate you on this,” the Russian president said.
He added that despite the pressure on RT journalists, including bans, sanctions, as well as administrative and financial restrictions, “you speak your mind,” even when it often goes against the global media mainstream.
“Fitting into the established global media system isn’t easy. And suddenly, unexpectedly for me, I’ll be frank—Russia Today has found a special niche, its own place,” Putin stressed.
