Russia-US Summit in Hungary Can Be Held Week After Foreign Ministers' Meeting - Orban

The Russia-US summit in Hungary can take place a week after the meeting of Russian and US foreign ministers, which is scheduled for the next week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"Yesterday, President [of the US Donald Trump] told us to get ready, a meeting of the two foreign ministers is on the agenda ... They [with Russian President Vladimir Putin] decided that the two foreign ministers would try to resolve the remaining issues within a week, and then, a week later, they would be able to come here to Budapest," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster. Orban also said that he gave orders on Thursday evening to create an organizing committee to prepare for the Russia-US summit, noting that the work has begun.Budapest is a logical choice for the Russia-US summit, as Hungary is the only country in Europe that has consistently advocated for peace for three years, Viktor Orban said."If you think about it, there were no other options. There are many places outside Europe where such a meeting could have been held, for example, Alaska, where the first summit took place. But if they wanted to hold it in Europe ... it would quickly become clear that Budapest is essentially the only place in Europe where such a meeting could be held today ... For three years now, we have been the only country that has consistently, openly, loudly, and even actively advocated for peace," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster.Another advantage is his long-standing personal good relations with both presidents, the prime minister said, adding that there are no "political surprises" awaiting the presidents in Hungary.

