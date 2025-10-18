https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/hungary-picked-for-putintrump-summit-as-its-left-alone-in-europe-on-path-to-peace-1122984214.html
Hungary Picked for Putin–Trump Summit as It's 'Left Alone in Europe on Path to Peace'
Hungary has been “consistently and persistently supporting the cause of peace for years,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on social media.
He stressed that the path to peace lies in “cooperation instead of confrontation” and “mutual respect instead of stigma.”On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held their eighth telephone conversation since the beginning of the year.The two-and-a-half-hour call concluded with an agreement to begin preparing for a new summit, which could take place in Budapest. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that after Trump proposed the Hungarian capital, Putin immediately supported the idea.
He stressed that the path to peace lies in “cooperation instead of confrontation” and “mutual respect instead of stigma.”
“Hungary is today a country in Europe, where there is a good chance that an American-Russia negotiation will lead to peace,” the prime minister emphasized.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held their eighth telephone conversation since the beginning of the year.
The two-and-a-half-hour call concluded with an agreement to begin preparing for a new summit, which could take place in Budapest. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that after Trump proposed the Hungarian capital, Putin immediately supported the idea.