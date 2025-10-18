International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/hungary-picked-for-putintrump-summit-as-its-left-alone-in-europe-on-path-to-peace-1122984214.html
Hungary Picked for Putin–Trump Summit as It's 'Left Alone in Europe on Path to Peace'
Hungary Picked for Putin–Trump Summit as It's 'Left Alone in Europe on Path to Peace'
Sputnik International
Hungary has been “consistently and persistently supporting the cause of peace for years,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on social media.
2025-10-18T12:48+0000
2025-10-18T12:48+0000
russia
hungary
viktor orban
vladimir putin
donald trump
summit
cooperation
peace
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122984055_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_2db9eb7eb70bd69fce44125a80701456.jpg
He stressed that the path to peace lies in “cooperation instead of confrontation” and “mutual respect instead of stigma.”On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held their eighth telephone conversation since the beginning of the year.The two-and-a-half-hour call concluded with an agreement to begin preparing for a new summit, which could take place in Budapest. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that after Trump proposed the Hungarian capital, Putin immediately supported the idea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/putintrump-phone-talks-highlight-russias-consistent-peace-stance-1122976801.html
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122984055_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93ad100d2d66e3e6bce2b4c0bdb13f36.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin–trump summit, mutual respect, the cause of peace, putin-trump phone call, socila media, hungary as venue of putin–trump summit
putin–trump summit, mutual respect, the cause of peace, putin-trump phone call, socila media, hungary as venue of putin–trump summit

Hungary Picked for Putin–Trump Summit as It's 'Left Alone in Europe on Path to Peace'

12:48 GMT 18.10.2025
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosTourists walk in front of St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Tourists walk in front of St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest on Thursday, April 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2025
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
Subscribe
Hungary has been “consistently and persistently supporting the cause of peace for years,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on social media.
He stressed that the path to peace lies in “cooperation instead of confrontation” and “mutual respect instead of stigma.”
“Hungary is today a country in Europe, where there is a good chance that an American-Russia negotiation will lead to peace,” the prime minister emphasized.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held their eighth telephone conversation since the beginning of the year.
The two-and-a-half-hour call concluded with an agreement to begin preparing for a new summit, which could take place in Budapest. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that after Trump proposed the Hungarian capital, Putin immediately supported the idea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin–Trump Phone Talks Highlight Russia’s Consistent Peace Stance
Yesterday, 08:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала