https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/hungary-picked-for-putintrump-summit-as-its-left-alone-in-europe-on-path-to-peace-1122984214.html

Hungary Picked for Putin–Trump Summit as It's 'Left Alone in Europe on Path to Peace'

Hungary Picked for Putin–Trump Summit as It's 'Left Alone in Europe on Path to Peace'

Sputnik International

Hungary has been “consistently and persistently supporting the cause of peace for years,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on social media.

2025-10-18T12:48+0000

2025-10-18T12:48+0000

2025-10-18T12:48+0000

russia

hungary

viktor orban

vladimir putin

donald trump

summit

cooperation

peace

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122984055_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_2db9eb7eb70bd69fce44125a80701456.jpg

He stressed that the path to peace lies in “cooperation instead of confrontation” and “mutual respect instead of stigma.”On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held their eighth telephone conversation since the beginning of the year.The two-and-a-half-hour call concluded with an agreement to begin preparing for a new summit, which could take place in Budapest. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that after Trump proposed the Hungarian capital, Putin immediately supported the idea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/putintrump-phone-talks-highlight-russias-consistent-peace-stance-1122976801.html

russia

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin–trump summit, mutual respect, the cause of peace, putin-trump phone call, socila media, hungary as venue of putin–trump summit