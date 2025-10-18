https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/karapetyans-supporters-rally-outside-office-of-armenias-national-security-service-1122985215.html
Karapetyan's Supporters Rally Outside Office of Armenia's National Security Service
Thousands of supporters of Armenian businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who is under arrest in Armenia, rallied outside the office of Armenia's National Security Service in Yerevan on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
After assembling in Freedom Square, the protesters marched through the central streets of the Armenian capital to the National Security Council building, chanting "freedom," "Samvel," and "Karapetyan." Heavy police presence was reported.In June, Karapetyan, the owner of the Tashir Group business conglomerate, expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. The businessman pleaded not guilty and described the Armenian authorities as insolvent.
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Thousands of supporters of Armenian businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who is under arrest in Armenia, rallied outside the office of Armenia's National Security Service in Yerevan on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
After assembling in Freedom Square, the protesters marched through the central streets of the Armenian capital to the National Security Council building, chanting "freedom," "Samvel," and "Karapetyan." Heavy police presence was reported.
In June, Karapetyan, the owner of the Tashir Group business conglomerate, expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan
for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. The businessman pleaded not guilty and described the Armenian authorities as insolvent.