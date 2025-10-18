https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/new-brahmos-factory-in-india-makes-1st-batch-of-missiles-1122984598.html
New BrahMos Factory in India Makes 1st Batch of Missiles
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday presented the first batch of missiles manufactured by the Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos at its new BrahMos Aerospace facility in the Indian city of Lucknow.
"On this auspicious day, four BrahMos missiles were delivered," Singh said at the ceremony, which coincided with the Hindu festival Dhanteras. The new factory will help the state attract more funds and bring more tax money to the Indian government, the minister said. He estimated that money generated by the production of a single BrahMos missile could pay for many schools, bigger hospitals and projects that directly improve the lives of ordinary people. The new BrahMos complex in Lucknow was opened in May. It is equipped with modern technology that allows for comprehensive assembly, testing and final quality verification of missiles. The new factory is expected to produce 80 to 100 BrahMos missiles per year. BrahMos Aerospace, a Russian-Indian joint venture named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moskva. The company produces ground-, air-, sea-, and submarine-launched supersonic cruise missiles.
"On this auspicious day, four BrahMos missiles were delivered," Singh said at the ceremony, which coincided with the Hindu festival Dhanteras.
The new factory will help the state attract more funds and bring more tax money to the Indian government, the minister said. He estimated that money generated by the production of a single BrahMos missile could pay for many schools, bigger hospitals and projects that directly improve the lives of ordinary people.
"The turnover of the BrahMos division in Lucknow will amount to about 30 billion rupees [$351 million] starting the next financial year. The goods and services tax will amount to 50 billion rupees per year [$568.5 million]," Singh said.
The new BrahMos complex
in Lucknow was opened in May. It is equipped with modern technology that allows for comprehensive assembly, testing and final quality verification of missiles. The new factory is expected to produce 80 to 100 BrahMos missiles per year.
BrahMos Aerospace, a Russian-Indian joint venture named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moskva. The company produces ground-, air-, sea-, and submarine-launched supersonic cruise missiles.