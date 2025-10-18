International
‘Time to Make a Deal’ – Trump After Meeting With Zelensky
US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he had a "very interesting and cordial" meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he emphasized the need to stop the conflict and reach a peace deal.
“Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. Trump also suggested that Russia and Ukraine stop where they are, "both claim Victory" and "let History decide."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he had a "very interesting and cordial" meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he emphasized the need to stop the conflict and reach a peace deal.
“Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
Trump also suggested that Russia and Ukraine stop where they are, "both claim Victory" and "let History decide."
