https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/trump-says-putin-zelensky-have-to-get-along-a-little-bit-for-ukraine-crisis-to-be-resolved-1122980929.html
Trump Seems to Shoot Down Zelensky's Tomahawk Request, Says 'Bad Things Can Happen' If They're Sent
Trump Seems to Shoot Down Zelensky's Tomahawk Request, Says 'Bad Things Can Happen' If They're Sent
Sputnik International
President Trump spoke to reporters at the start of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Friday, a day after his two-and-a-half-hour phone... 17.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-17T18:21+0000
2025-10-17T18:21+0000
2025-10-17T18:58+0000
world
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/11/1122981055_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a97f331bf5e9bdaeca842cd87bead13.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky need to "get along a little bit" to resolve the conflict between their countries, Donald Trump said. Commenting on his "very productive" Thursday phone call with Putin, Trump said he believes "we're fairly close" to resolving the conflict. "I really believe that's going to get done, I had a very good talk yesterday with President Putin I think he wants to get it done."No Tomahawks for Ukraine?Commenting on the possibility of the transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, the central reason for Zelensky's visit to Washington, Trump stressed that these are an "amazing" and "powerful" but also "very dangerous" weapons.Hopefully, the conflict can be ended "without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump added.Trump also confirmed that he's ready to discuss the Ukraine crisis with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they talk, but said he'd "love to see it ended before then."Ukraine's 1991 Borders? 'You Never Know'Asked if he felt it realistic that Ukraine could somehow win back its lost territories, as he claimed last month in a Truth Social post, Trump said "you never know."Commenting on his upcoming summit meeting with Putin in Budapest, Trump said the venue was chosen "because we like Orban."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/transfer-of-tomahawks-to-ukraine-put-on-hold---ukrainian-lawmaker-1122979788.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/putin-trump-summit-in-budapest-signals-zelensky-may-be-running-out-of-leverage-heres-why-1122979357.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/11/1122981055_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ff08f335fe367007ac90a895099571.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, white house
vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, white house
Trump Seems to Shoot Down Zelensky's Tomahawk Request, Says 'Bad Things Can Happen' If They're Sent
18:21 GMT 17.10.2025 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 17.10.2025)
President Trump spoke to reporters at the start of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Friday, a day after his two-and-a-half-hour phone call with President Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky need to "get along a little bit" to resolve the conflict between their countries, Donald Trump said.
"I think President Zelensky wants it done, and I think President Putin wants it done now. All they have to do is get along a little bit," Trump told reporters.
Commenting on his "very productive" Thursday phone call with Putin, Trump said he believes "we're fairly close" to resolving the conflict. "I really believe that's going to get done, I had a very good talk yesterday with President Putin I think he wants to get it done."
No Tomahawks for Ukraine?
Commenting on the possibility of the transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, the central reason for Zelensky's visit to Washington, Trump stressed that these are an "amazing" and "powerful" but also "very dangerous" weapons.
"It could mean big, you know, escalation. A lot of bad things can happen. Tomahawks are a big deal. But one thing I have to say - we want Tomahawks also. We don't want to be giving away things that we need to protect our country," Trump said.
Hopefully, the conflict can be ended "without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump added.
Trump also confirmed that he's ready to discuss the Ukraine crisis with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they talk, but said he'd "love to see it ended before then."
Ukraine's 1991 Borders? 'You Never Know'
Asked if he felt it realistic that Ukraine could somehow win back its lost territories, as he claimed last month in a Truth Social post, Trump said "you never know."
"War is very interesting. You never know, do you. You just never know with war - war and peace, you never know," Trump repeated.
Commenting on his upcoming summit meeting with Putin in Budapest, Trump said the venue was chosen "because we like Orban."