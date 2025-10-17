https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/trump-says-putin-zelensky-have-to-get-along-a-little-bit-for-ukraine-crisis-to-be-resolved-1122980929.html

Trump Seems to Shoot Down Zelensky's Tomahawk Request, Says 'Bad Things Can Happen' If They're Sent

President Trump spoke to reporters at the start of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Friday, a day after his two-and-a-half-hour phone... 17.10.2025, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky need to "get along a little bit" to resolve the conflict between their countries, Donald Trump said. Commenting on his "very productive" Thursday phone call with Putin, Trump said he believes "we're fairly close" to resolving the conflict. "I really believe that's going to get done, I had a very good talk yesterday with President Putin I think he wants to get it done."No Tomahawks for Ukraine?Commenting on the possibility of the transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, the central reason for Zelensky's visit to Washington, Trump stressed that these are an "amazing" and "powerful" but also "very dangerous" weapons.Hopefully, the conflict can be ended "without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump added.Trump also confirmed that he's ready to discuss the Ukraine crisis with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they talk, but said he'd "love to see it ended before then."Ukraine's 1991 Borders? 'You Never Know'Asked if he felt it realistic that Ukraine could somehow win back its lost territories, as he claimed last month in a Truth Social post, Trump said "you never know."Commenting on his upcoming summit meeting with Putin in Budapest, Trump said the venue was chosen "because we like Orban."

