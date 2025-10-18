https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/trump-rejects-zelenskys-tomahawk-request--reports-1122981840.html

Trump Rejects Zelensky’s Tomahawk Request — Reports

US President Donald Trump told Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky during their Friday meeting that Washington does not intend to provide Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, at least for now, Axios reported, citing sources.

Two sources called the meeting “not easy” — one said simply “bad.” Following a 2.5-hour conversation with Vladimir Putin the previous day, Trump indicated a preference for diplomacy rather than escalation, according to Axios.Axios reported after the meeting that Zelensky "pushed hard" on Tomahawks but Trump pushed back and "showed no flexibility." Trump said he did not plan to provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, at least for now. Another source told Axios that "Trump gave several strong statements during [the] meeting [with Zelensky] and at some points it got a bit emotional."

