International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/trump-rejects-zelenskys-tomahawk-request--reports-1122981840.html
Trump Rejects Zelensky’s Tomahawk Request — Reports
Trump Rejects Zelensky’s Tomahawk Request — Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump told Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky during their Friday meeting that Washington does not intend to provide Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, at least for now, Axios reported, citing sources.
2025-10-18T05:07+0000
2025-10-18T05:07+0000
world
donald trump
us
ukraine
tomahawk
us arms for ukraine
us-supplied arms
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982207_0:0:2868:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_a3df3201c81fe4a1cbb99e7234fa8798.jpg
Two sources called the meeting “not easy” — one said simply “bad.” Following a 2.5-hour conversation with Vladimir Putin the previous day, Trump indicated a preference for diplomacy rather than escalation, according to Axios.Axios reported after the meeting that Zelensky "pushed hard" on Tomahawks but Trump pushed back and "showed no flexibility." Trump said he did not plan to provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, at least for now. Another source told Axios that "Trump gave several strong statements during [the] meeting [with Zelensky] and at some points it got a bit emotional."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/time-to-make-a-deal--trump-after-meeting-with-zelensky-1122981531.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982207_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_593bcdb882b2566bdd0e7cbf1dc188a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump-zelensky, trump-putin meeting, ukrainian conflict, nato proxy war, proxy war, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, zelenskyy, trump-zelenskyy
trump-zelensky, trump-putin meeting, ukrainian conflict, nato proxy war, proxy war, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, zelenskyy, trump-zelenskyy

Trump Rejects Zelensky’s Tomahawk Request — Reports

05:07 GMT 18.10.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump, left, greets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, left, greets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky during their Friday meeting that Washington does not intend to provide Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, Axios reported, citing sources.
Two sources called the meeting “not easy” — one said simply “bad.” Following a 2.5-hour conversation with Vladimir Putin the previous day, Trump indicated a preference for diplomacy rather than escalation, according to Axios.
Axios reported after the meeting that Zelensky "pushed hard" on Tomahawks but Trump pushed back and "showed no flexibility." Trump said he did not plan to provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, at least for now.
Another source told Axios that "Trump gave several strong statements during [the] meeting [with Zelensky] and at some points it got a bit emotional."
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2025
World
‘Time to Make a Deal’ – Trump After Meeting With Zelensky
04:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала