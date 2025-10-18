https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/trump-rejects-zelenskys-tomahawk-request--reports-1122981840.html
Trump Rejects Zelensky’s Tomahawk Request — Reports
Trump Rejects Zelensky’s Tomahawk Request — Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump told Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky during their Friday meeting that Washington does not intend to provide Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, at least for now, Axios reported, citing sources.
2025-10-18T05:07+0000
2025-10-18T05:07+0000
2025-10-18T05:07+0000
world
donald trump
us
ukraine
tomahawk
us arms for ukraine
us-supplied arms
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982207_0:0:2868:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_a3df3201c81fe4a1cbb99e7234fa8798.jpg
Two sources called the meeting “not easy” — one said simply “bad.” Following a 2.5-hour conversation with Vladimir Putin the previous day, Trump indicated a preference for diplomacy rather than escalation, according to Axios.Axios reported after the meeting that Zelensky "pushed hard" on Tomahawks but Trump pushed back and "showed no flexibility." Trump said he did not plan to provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, at least for now. Another source told Axios that "Trump gave several strong statements during [the] meeting [with Zelensky] and at some points it got a bit emotional."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/time-to-make-a-deal--trump-after-meeting-with-zelensky-1122981531.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982207_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_593bcdb882b2566bdd0e7cbf1dc188a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump-zelensky, trump-putin meeting, ukrainian conflict, nato proxy war, proxy war, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, zelenskyy, trump-zelenskyy
trump-zelensky, trump-putin meeting, ukrainian conflict, nato proxy war, proxy war, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, zelenskyy, trump-zelenskyy
Trump Rejects Zelensky’s Tomahawk Request — Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky during their Friday meeting that Washington does not intend to provide Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, Axios reported, citing sources.
Two sources called the meeting “not easy” — one said simply “bad.” Following a 2.5-hour conversation with Vladimir Putin the previous day, Trump indicated a preference for diplomacy rather than escalation, according to Axios.
Axios reported after the meeting that Zelensky "pushed hard" on Tomahawks but Trump pushed back and "showed no flexibility." Trump said he did not plan to provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, at least for now.
Another source told Axios that "Trump gave several strong statements during [the] meeting [with Zelensky] and at some points it got a bit emotional."