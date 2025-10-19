https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/uks-covert-support-for-ukraines-black-sea-strikes-exposed-1122988225.html

UK’s Covert Support for Ukraine’s Black Sea Strikes Exposed

UK’s Covert Support for Ukraine’s Black Sea Strikes Exposed

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian military uses the UK company OneWeb's satellite system to control unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) in the Black Sea, sources in Russian security services told Sputnik.

2025-10-19T06:37+0000

2025-10-19T06:37+0000

2025-10-19T08:19+0000

russia

ukraine

britain

control system

military

guarantees

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/13/1122988067_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1f763aa434c78bba8651cf05ffe2efa.jpg

The Ukrainian military uses the UK company OneWeb's satellite system to control USVs in the Black Sea, a source in Russian security services told Sputnik.He explained that unlike Starlink, which operates thousands of low-orbit satellites, OneWeb deploys its network in medium Earth orbit. This allows each satellite to provide broader coverage, but requires more complex and expensive user terminals.In 2022, the Russian Federal Agency Roscosmos demanded that the UK provide guarantees that the OneWeb satellite network would not be used against Russia. The company did not comply, leading to the suspension of OneWeb satellite launches aboard Russian rockets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/chinas-past-attempt-to-take-over-oneweb-reportedly-investigated-by-uk-intelligence-1112269548.html

russia

ukraine

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian military, uk company oneweb's satellite system, oneweb satellite network, secondary channel, suspension of oneweb satellite launches