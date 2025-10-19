International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UK’s Covert Support for Ukraine’s Black Sea Strikes Exposed
UK’s Covert Support for Ukraine’s Black Sea Strikes Exposed
The Ukrainian military uses the UK company OneWeb's satellite system to control unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) in the Black Sea, sources in Russian security services told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian military uses the UK company OneWeb's satellite system to control USVs in the Black Sea, a source in Russian security services told Sputnik.He explained that unlike Starlink, which operates thousands of low-orbit satellites, OneWeb deploys its network in medium Earth orbit. This allows each satellite to provide broader coverage, but requires more complex and expensive user terminals.In 2022, the Russian Federal Agency Roscosmos demanded that the UK provide guarantees that the OneWeb satellite network would not be used against Russia. The company did not comply, leading to the suspension of OneWeb satellite launches aboard Russian rockets.
UK's Covert Support for Ukraine's Black Sea Strikes Exposed

06:37 GMT 19.10.2025 (Updated: 08:19 GMT 19.10.2025)
Ukraine’s military has been spotted integrating satellite communications from the British company OneWeb to command and control its fleet of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) in the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian military uses the UK company OneWeb's satellite system to control USVs in the Black Sea, a source in Russian security services told Sputnik.

"OneWeb terminals have been integrated into the USVs’ control system. OneWeb is now used as a secondary channel alongside the main system —the US’ Starlink," the source said, adding that one such vehicle has been captured by Russian forces.

He explained that unlike Starlink, which operates thousands of low-orbit satellites, OneWeb deploys its network in medium Earth orbit. This allows each satellite to provide broader coverage, but requires more complex and expensive user terminals.
In 2022, the Russian Federal Agency Roscosmos demanded that the UK provide guarantees that the OneWeb satellite network would not be used against Russia. The company did not comply, leading to the suspension of OneWeb satellite launches aboard Russian rockets.
