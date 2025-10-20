https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/centrist-rodrigo-paz-wins-bolivian-presidential-election---supreme-electoral-tribunal-1122990914.html
Centrist Rodrigo Paz Wins Bolivian Presidential Election - Supreme Electoral Tribunal
Sputnik International
Centrist Rodrigo Paz won the Bolivian presidential election, according to the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, after more than 97% of the votes have been counted.
The data was presented at the vote counting center. Election turnout was 85-89%.
LA PAZ (Sputnik) - Centrist Rodrigo Paz won the Bolivian presidential election, according to the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, after more than 97% of the votes have been counted.
The data was presented at the vote counting center.
"We want to announce to the people of Bolivia... that we have data of the count of almost 100% of the votes, which are now irreversible," Oscar Hassenteufel, head of Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, told reporters.
