Centrist Rodrigo Paz Wins Bolivian Presidential Election - Supreme Electoral Tribunal
Centrist Rodrigo Paz Wins Bolivian Presidential Election - Supreme Electoral Tribunal
Centrist Rodrigo Paz won the Bolivian presidential election, according to the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, after more than 97% of the votes have been counted.
The data was presented at the vote counting center. Election turnout was 85-89%.
Centrist Rodrigo Paz Wins Bolivian Presidential Election - Supreme Electoral Tribunal

05:23 GMT 20.10.2025
Presidential candidate Rodrigo Paz addresses supporters after preliminary results showed him leading in the presidential runoff election in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025
LA PAZ (Sputnik) - Centrist Rodrigo Paz won the Bolivian presidential election, according to the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, after more than 97% of the votes have been counted.
The data was presented at the vote counting center.
"We want to announce to the people of Bolivia... that we have data of the count of almost 100% of the votes, which are now irreversible," Oscar Hassenteufel, head of Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, told reporters.
Election turnout was 85-89%.
