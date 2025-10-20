International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/colombia-recalls-its-ambassador-from-us-at-petros-request--1122992498.html
Colombia Recalls Its Ambassador From US at Petro's Request
Colombia Recalls Its Ambassador From US at Petro's Request
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Colombia's Ambassador to the United States Daniel Garcia-Pena has been recalled at the request of President Gustavo Petro, and is now... 20.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-20T14:15+0000
2025-10-20T14:15+0000
world
colombia
gustavo petro
donald trump
washington
us
bogota
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108003886_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfa0987b377f79ff6717fe44be4cd20b.jpg
"Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio Mapy informs the public that, Daniel Garcia-Pena, Colombia's Ambassador to the United States of America, has been recalled for consultations by President Gustavo Petro Urrego, and is already in Bogota," the ministry said in a press release. The Colombian government will report on the decisions taken on the matter later on Monday, the foreign ministry added. The decision to recall the Colombian envoy to Washington comes amid mounting tensions in the Caribbean following the deployment of several US naval and military assets off Venezuelan coasts under the pretext of countering drug trafficking allegedly coming from Venezuela. While Caracas firmly rejects the allegations, Petro has strongly opposed the use of US strikes allegedly against the narcotics trade, and has further warned against destabilizing the region through military action. On Saturday, Petro said that Colombia would take legal action after US military forces struck a Colombian fisherman's boat last month, an incident that allegedly occurred in Colombian waters. US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the suspension of all payments or subsidies to Colombia from Washington. Trump accused Petro of being an "illegal drug dealer" encouraging the mass production of drugs. The Colombian leader rejected the accusations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/what-is-known-about-the-us-colombia-showdown-over-migrants--tariffs---1121503846.html
colombia
washington
bogota
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108003886_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e30f3741d2820282676f0b48508840b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
colombia, us, petro, trump, ambassador
colombia, us, petro, trump, ambassador

Colombia Recalls Its Ambassador From US at Petro's Request

14:15 GMT 20.10.2025
© AP Photo / Fernando VergaraColombian President Gustavo Petro speaks to supporters before presenting to Congress a proposed bill to reform the healthcare system
Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks to supporters before presenting to Congress a proposed bill to reform the healthcare system - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2025
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Colombia's Ambassador to the United States Daniel Garcia-Pena has been recalled at the request of President Gustavo Petro, and is now back in Bogota, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio Mapy informs the public that, Daniel Garcia-Pena, Colombia's Ambassador to the United States of America, has been recalled for consultations by President Gustavo Petro Urrego, and is already in Bogota," the ministry said in a press release.
The Colombian government will report on the decisions taken on the matter later on Monday, the foreign ministry added.
The decision to recall the Colombian envoy to Washington comes amid mounting tensions in the Caribbean following the deployment of several US naval and military assets off Venezuelan coasts under the pretext of countering drug trafficking allegedly coming from Venezuela.
Screenshot of image showing U.S. Customs and Border Protection security agents guide a group of migrants to board a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing for a removal flight at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Jan. 23, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2025
World
What is Known About the US-Colombia Showdown Over Migrants & Tariffs?
27 January, 05:53 GMT
While Caracas firmly rejects the allegations, Petro has strongly opposed the use of US strikes allegedly against the narcotics trade, and has further warned against destabilizing the region through military action.
On Saturday, Petro said that Colombia would take legal action after US military forces struck a Colombian fisherman's boat last month, an incident that allegedly occurred in Colombian waters.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the suspension of all payments or subsidies to Colombia from Washington. Trump accused Petro of being an "illegal drug dealer" encouraging the mass production of drugs. The Colombian leader rejected the accusations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала