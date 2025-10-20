https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/colombia-recalls-its-ambassador-from-us-at-petros-request--1122992498.html

Colombia Recalls Its Ambassador From US at Petro's Request

Colombia Recalls Its Ambassador From US at Petro's Request

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Colombia's Ambassador to the United States Daniel Garcia-Pena has been recalled at the request of President Gustavo Petro

"Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio Mapy informs the public that, Daniel Garcia-Pena, Colombia's Ambassador to the United States of America, has been recalled for consultations by President Gustavo Petro Urrego, and is already in Bogota," the ministry said in a press release. The Colombian government will report on the decisions taken on the matter later on Monday, the foreign ministry added. The decision to recall the Colombian envoy to Washington comes amid mounting tensions in the Caribbean following the deployment of several US naval and military assets off Venezuelan coasts under the pretext of countering drug trafficking allegedly coming from Venezuela. While Caracas firmly rejects the allegations, Petro has strongly opposed the use of US strikes allegedly against the narcotics trade, and has further warned against destabilizing the region through military action. On Saturday, Petro said that Colombia would take legal action after US military forces struck a Colombian fisherman's boat last month, an incident that allegedly occurred in Colombian waters. US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the suspension of all payments or subsidies to Colombia from Washington. Trump accused Petro of being an "illegal drug dealer" encouraging the mass production of drugs. The Colombian leader rejected the accusations.

